The Barns of Hebron Tour & Dance

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for 1 person: Barn Tour, Dance, and Chicken BBQ dinner. The tour runs from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Chicken dinner can be picked up at 5:30 pm. The dance starts at 7:00 pm.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Barn Tour, Dance, and Chicken BBQ for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 and under. The tour runs from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Chicken dinners can be picked up at 5:30 pm. The dance starts at 7:00 pm.
Barn Tour for 1 person. The tour runs from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Ticket holders will be sent a map of the tour.
Barn Tour for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 and under. The tour runs from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Ticket holders will be sent a map of the tour.
Barn Dance entry for 1 person. The dance will be held in the new Hebron Highway Barn on 660 Chamberlin Mills Road, Hebron, NY 12865, starting at 7:00 pm. Ticket holders will enter via the doorway on the southeast side of the building.
Barn Dance entry for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 and under. The dance will be held in the new Hebron Highway Barn on 660 Chamberlin Mills Road, Hebron, NY 12865, starting at 7:00 pm. Ticket holders will enter via the doorway on the southeast side of the building.
Chicken BBQ dinner for 1 person. Includes a baked potato, coleslaw and dessert. Pick up starts at 5:30 pm from the Hebron Highway site at 660 Chamberlin Mills Road, Hebron, NY 12865. Eat-in or take-out.
Chicken BBQ for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 and under. Includes a baked potato, coleslaw and dessert. Pick up starts at 5:30 pm from the Hebron Highway site at 660 Chamberlin Mills Road, Hebron, NY 12865. Eat-in or take-out.
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