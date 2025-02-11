The Bash 2025

An overnight campout in Nina's backyard!
Drop off the your kids at 6:00pm to enjoy a hotdog or hamburger dinner. They will get a chance to swim and
make homemade ice cream!
With Mrs. Perez, they will setting up camp and snuggle down to sleep.
The morning will come with French toast! Parents are expected to pick up their children at 8:00am.
Pack your own sleeping bags, pillows, pjs, clothes, swim attire and floatation equipment if needed.
This event is for children of VMS age. (1st-5th)
Paella Dinner Hosted By Nina
$35
Homemade Paella Dinner!
Come & Enjoy this Rich, Succulent Spanish Dish of Chicken and Rice with good company and great wine.
Seafood served on the side.
July 19th at 6:00pm
Tree Trimming Class
$25
Class to be held on Saturday, March 22 from 10am-12pm in a private orchard. Under the instruction of John Warmerdam, participants will have with opportunity to practice pruning the following trees/vines: peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries, apples, pears, pomegranates, persimmons, & grapes.
Location: 6310 12th Ave, Hanford
Clothing/gear: work clothes, closed-toe shoes & gloves (optional). Pruning shears will be provided.
Medium Personalized Tote
$15
Large Personalized Tote
$20
Local Honey
$12
At Lohman Apiaries, we have been providing quality old world carniolan queen bees for 30 years. We take great pride in the quality of our Queens and strive to make sure that each of our customers are satisfied with their purchase. Our queen bees are bred from the best stock and are guaranteed to be healthy and productive. We also provide excellent customer service to ensure all your needs are met.
Centerpieces
$20
Take home one of the bouquets created by Jalisca Thomason of Rustic Roots and her young students.
Gen Trees
$25
Retro Radio Flyer
$30
Know a toy collector?
50/50 Raffle
$20
With each sale the pot goes up!!
Select from the deck.
Peeps
$30
