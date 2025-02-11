The Bash 2025

At Lohman Apiaries, we have been providing quality old world carniolan queen bees for 30 years. We take great pride in the quality of our Queens and strive to make sure that each of our customers are satisfied with their purchase. Our queen bees are bred from the best stock and are guaranteed to be healthy and productive. We also provide excellent customer service to ensure all your needs are met.

At Lohman Apiaries, we have been providing quality old world carniolan queen bees for 30 years. We take great pride in the quality of our Queens and strive to make sure that each of our customers are satisfied with their purchase. Our queen bees are bred from the best stock and are guaranteed to be healthy and productive. We also provide excellent customer service to ensure all your needs are met.

More details...