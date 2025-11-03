The Batesville Community Club Shop

Offered by
About this shop
RED LABEL — one case (12 jars) of our fresh 2025 batch. Perfect for families, businesses, or anyone who wants to stock up on our world-famous apple butter.
After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.
GREEN LABEL — one case (12 jars) of our fresh 2025 batch. Perfect for families, businesses, or anyone who wants to stock up on our world-famous apple butter.
After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.
Limited supply left of the 50th anniversary 2025 Batesville Day t-shirts! After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.
Limited supply left of the 50th anniversary 2025 Batesville Day t-shirts! After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.
Limited supply left of the 50th anniversary 2025 Batesville Day t-shirts! After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.
Limited supply left of the 2024 Batesville Day “Thrills in the Hills” t-shirt. After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!