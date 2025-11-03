The Batesville Community Club (Ruritans)

The Batesville Community Club (Ruritans)

The Batesville Community Club Shop

RED LABEL - Apple Butter - Case of 12
RED LABEL - Apple Butter - Case of 12
$84

RED LABEL — one case (12 jars) of our fresh 2025 batch. Perfect for families, businesses, or anyone who wants to stock up on our world-famous apple butter.

After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.


Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.

GREEN LABEL - Apple Butter - Case of 12
GREEN LABEL - Apple Butter - Case of 12
$84

GREEN LABEL — one case (12 jars) of our fresh 2025 batch. Perfect for families, businesses, or anyone who wants to stock up on our world-famous apple butter.


After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.


Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.

2025 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Youth Large
2025 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Youth Large
$20

Limited supply left of the 50th anniversary 2025 Batesville Day t-shirts!  After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.


Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.

2025 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Adult Small
2025 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Adult Small
$20

Limited supply left of the 50th anniversary 2025 Batesville Day t-shirts!


Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.

2025 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Adult XL
2025 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Adult XL
$20

Limited supply left of the 50th anniversary 2025 Batesville Day t-shirts!


Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.

2024 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Adult XL
2024 Batesville Day T-Shirt - Adult XL
$10

Limited supply left of the 2024 Batesville Day "Thrills in the Hills" t-shirt. After purchase, you will receive an email from the Batesville Community Club to coordinate a pickup time and location in Batesville.


Unfortunately, we cannot offer delivery or shipping.

