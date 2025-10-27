Hosted by

The Baton Pass

About this event

Better Together Silent Auction

Basket #1 - Wine Connoisseur Membership+ item
Basket #1 - Wine Connoisseur Membership+
$160

Starting bid

  • 3 months of Wine Club Membership where you will receive newly released wine each month
  • Lux Red Blend Magnum Bottle
  • Wine glasses/Stemware
  • $230 value
Basket #2 - Lux Wine Experience item
Basket #2 - Lux Wine Experience
$160

Starting bid

  • Lux Tasting for Four
  • Lux Meritage Red
  • Lux Meritage White
  • Lux Sparkling
  • Wine Key
  • Wine Flutes
  • $230 value
Basket #3 - Friends Night Out item
Basket #3 - Friends Night Out
$160

Starting bid

  • Dinner & Wine for 3 guests
  • Plus, Appetizer & Dessert
  • $230 value
Fox & Turtle Restaurant Gift Card item
Fox & Turtle Restaurant Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

Come back and enjoy Fox & Turtle. Fox & Turtle is a relaxed, upscale American pub open to the public, serving fresh ingredients in a rustic setting with amazing views of the beautiful Itasca Country Club golf course.

2 Tickets to the Chciago WOlves item
2 Tickets to the Chciago WOlves
$60

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of ice hockey with 2 tickets to the Chicago Wolves! Feel the energy as you cheer. It’s the perfect outing for sports fans looking for an unforgettable Chicago experience! End the night with a Chocolate Cake Shake, Hot Dog, or your fave with a gift card for Portillo’s.

4 tickets to chicago Hounds item
4 tickets to chicago Hounds
$55

Starting bid

Get ready for an action-packed experience with 4 tickets to any Chicago Hounds game next season! Feel the energy, excitement, and hard-hitting plays up close as you cheer on Chicago’s professional rugby team. Perfect for families, friends, or sports fans looking for an unforgettable day of high-intensity fun!

2 Chicago Fire Tickets item
2 Chicago Fire Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of professional soccer with 2 tickets to a Chicago Fire FC game! Feel the energy as you cheer on the Fire and witness every goal, save, and celebration up close. It’s the perfect outing for sports fans looking for an unforgettable Chicago experience!

Ben Fuller Concert Experience item
Ben Fuller Concert Experience
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music

on Friday, November 21st, with a 4-pack of tickets to Ben Fuller‘s Walk Thru Fire Tour, including an exclusive meet and greet with the artist himself! One amazing opportunity to make

a lasting musical experience.
($400 value)

Gaither Concert Experience item
Gaither Concert Experience
$190

Starting bid

This Holiday season, the legendary Bill Gaither plans to present an exciting and festive Homecoming Christmas Tour. Get ready for an unforgettable Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 12th, and inspiration with 4 VIP tickets to The Gaithers Christmas Concert, filled with joy, harmony, and holiday cheer. ($375 Value)

Takedown Eventures Experience item
Takedown Eventures Experience
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy an experience at the Takedown lodge.

Your group will have the opportunity to participate in thrilling activities, including Archery, Tomahawks, Crossbows, and Aerial Archery all at a retreat-like Lodge located in West Chicago. This experience is for up to 10 guests. Whether it’s time with friends, a couples event or your business outing, it will be a highly relational & unforgettable experience! ($1,500 value)

Casey's Oil Change Services item
Casey's Oil Change Services
$70

Starting bid

Keep your car running smoothly with a gift certificate from Casey’s—Your Complete Full-Service Auto Repair Shop in Streamwood. Known for their reliable service and expert care, Casey’s is the go-to spot for oil changes and all your vehicle maintenance needs. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your car is in trusted hands! ($100 value)

20" x 20" Hand-painted Canvas item
20" x 20" Hand-painted Canvas
$350

Starting bid

Bid on a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted 20"x 20" painted canvas from Lynn Derks Designs, capturing your loved one or cherished pet in a creative, timeless portrait. This custom artwork is a beautiful, memorable way to celebrate those who hold a special place in your heart. Don’t miss the chance to own a unique piece that will be treasured for years to come!

Portrait Photography Session item
Portrait Photography Session
$250

Starting bid

Experience the artistry of Danielle Yurik, owner and photographer of BTC Yurik Photography,

a boutique studio specializing in transforming life’s precious moments into timeless,

stunning artwork.

One Selah Healing Retreat Registration item
One Selah Healing Retreat Registration
$350

Starting bid

One retreat spot includes 3 nights of lodging, all meals, all teaching sessions and ministry time for a Selah Healing Retreat in 2026 ~ Dates TBD


Our Selah Healing Retreats are Thursday evening to Sunday noon at a beautiful Lakehouse in North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. It’s a beautiful time to take a holy pause and Selah.
($500 value)

Coaching Sessions item
Coaching Sessions
$275

Starting bid

Navigate life’s transitions with confidence. Discover your God-given purpose. Cultivate a mindset of growth and faith with 3 private coaching sessions or apply them toward a group coaching program. ($450 value)

Fabletics Outfit item
Fabletics Outfit
$90

Starting bid

Need to shake up your gym wear or maybe just your Saturday morning outfit to the coffee shop. Fabletics is an active lifestyle brand that sells men's and women's activewear, loungewear, and accessories for everyday.


Package Includes:

1 Fabletics outfit (top & bottom)

Fanny pack

Fabletics Hat

1 Week Summer Soccer Camp item
1 Week Summer Soccer Camp
$175

Starting bid

Do you have a soccer player who wants to hone their skills on the field? Choose from a wide variety, including shooting, World Cup style, goalie-focused, passing and receiving, and more. All are led by top-performing, former and current semi and semi-professional soccer/football players.

Life Spa GIft Card item
Life Spa GIft Card
$75

Starting bid

Unwind and rejuvenate at LifeSpa Bloomingdale, where luxury meets tranquility. Treat yourself to a soothing massage, a refreshing facial, or indulge in nail and hair treatments designed to leave you feeling renewed, relaxed, and radiant. The perfect escape for mind, body, and spirit!

3 Month Hotworx Membership item
3 Month Hotworx Membership
$140

Starting bid

Experience the power of infrared fitness at HOTWORX Bloomingdale!

Package Includes:

3 Months of Unlimited 24/7 Access

All Infrared Workout Modalities

(Isometric, HIIT, and Functional Training Zones)

Full Access to the HOTWORX App with Performance Tracking & Challenges

1 month Unlimited classes at Party Cylce item
1 month Unlimited classes at Party Cylce
$80

Starting bid

Experience the hottest club where everyone’s on the VIP list, the cover charge is sweat, and every ride is a front-row ticket to the ultimate party cycle movement event.

18 holes of golf for two item
18 holes of golf for two
$75

Starting bid

If you enjoy challenging greens and a not too overbearing of a course, you have come to the right place. Bloomingdale Golf Club offers an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all levels.

Dual Membership for a Year item
Dual Membership for a Year
$105

Starting bid

  • Free daily admission for two individuals
  • Visit any day without purchasing GA tickets
  • Includes two membership cards for two members in the same household
  • Children 3 years and younger can accompany any member for free
8 tickets free admission item
8 tickets free admission
$75

Starting bid

Whether it is one large group or multiple stops for two, we look forward to welcoming you to Brookfield Zoo Chicago! Enjoy our 235-acre zoological park, featuring 3,481 animals belonging to 511 species. Tickets can also be used for holiday events such as meet Santa, holiday magic, and annual Christmas light festival visits.

Lynfred WInery Tasting for 6 item
Lynfred WInery Tasting for 6
$60

Starting bid

Ready to feel as if you are on vacation? Lynfred Winery is a great place to relax and sip some delicious wine! The servers are very personable and friendly! The inside decor is beautiful with carved woodwork and gold finishes.

Come sip and savor.

100 ALO Gift card item
100 ALO Gift card
$75

Starting bid

Update your athleisurewear with a gift card to ALO donated by MARYANNA CALLAS LAW.

