Better Together Silent Auction

Come back and enjoy Fox & Turtle. Fox & Turtle is a relaxed, upscale American pub open to the public, serving fresh ingredients in a rustic setting with amazing views of the beautiful Itasca Country Club golf course.
Experience the excitement of ice hockey with 2 tickets to the Chicago Wolves! Feel the energy as you cheer. It’s the perfect outing for sports fans looking for an unforgettable Chicago experience! End the night with a Chocolate Cake Shake, Hot Dog, or your fave with a gift card for Portillo’s.
Get ready for an action-packed experience with 4 tickets to any Chicago Hounds game next season! Feel the energy, excitement, and hard-hitting plays up close as you cheer on Chicago’s professional rugby team. Perfect for families, friends, or sports fans looking for an unforgettable day of high-intensity fun!
Experience the thrill of professional soccer with 2 tickets to a Chicago Fire FC game! Feel the energy as you cheer on the Fire and witness every goal, save, and celebration up close. It’s the perfect outing for sports fans looking for an unforgettable Chicago experience!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music
on Friday, November 21st, with a 4-pack of tickets to Ben Fuller‘s Walk Thru Fire Tour, including an exclusive meet and greet with the artist himself! One amazing opportunity to make
a lasting musical experience.
($400 value)
This Holiday season, the legendary Bill Gaither plans to present an exciting and festive Homecoming Christmas Tour. Get ready for an unforgettable Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 12th, and inspiration with 4 VIP tickets to The Gaithers Christmas Concert, filled with joy, harmony, and holiday cheer. ($375 Value)
Enjoy an experience at the Takedown lodge.
Your group will have the opportunity to participate in thrilling activities, including Archery, Tomahawks, Crossbows, and Aerial Archery all at a retreat-like Lodge located in West Chicago. This experience is for up to 10 guests. Whether it’s time with friends, a couples event or your business outing, it will be a highly relational & unforgettable experience! ($1,500 value)
Keep your car running smoothly with a gift certificate from Casey’s—Your Complete Full-Service Auto Repair Shop in Streamwood. Known for their reliable service and expert care, Casey’s is the go-to spot for oil changes and all your vehicle maintenance needs. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your car is in trusted hands! ($100 value)
Bid on a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted 20"x 20" painted canvas from Lynn Derks Designs, capturing your loved one or cherished pet in a creative, timeless portrait. This custom artwork is a beautiful, memorable way to celebrate those who hold a special place in your heart. Don’t miss the chance to own a unique piece that will be treasured for years to come!
Experience the artistry of Danielle Yurik, owner and photographer of BTC Yurik Photography,
a boutique studio specializing in transforming life’s precious moments into timeless,
stunning artwork.
One retreat spot includes 3 nights of lodging, all meals, all teaching sessions and ministry time for a Selah Healing Retreat in 2026 ~ Dates TBD
Our Selah Healing Retreats are Thursday evening to Sunday noon at a beautiful Lakehouse in North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. It’s a beautiful time to take a holy pause and Selah.
($500 value)
Navigate life’s transitions with confidence. Discover your God-given purpose. Cultivate a mindset of growth and faith with 3 private coaching sessions or apply them toward a group coaching program. ($450 value)
Need to shake up your gym wear or maybe just your Saturday morning outfit to the coffee shop. Fabletics is an active lifestyle brand that sells men's and women's activewear, loungewear, and accessories for everyday.
Package Includes:
1 Fabletics outfit (top & bottom)
Fanny pack
Fabletics Hat
Do you have a soccer player who wants to hone their skills on the field? Choose from a wide variety, including shooting, World Cup style, goalie-focused, passing and receiving, and more. All are led by top-performing, former and current semi and semi-professional soccer/football players.
Unwind and rejuvenate at LifeSpa Bloomingdale, where luxury meets tranquility. Treat yourself to a soothing massage, a refreshing facial, or indulge in nail and hair treatments designed to leave you feeling renewed, relaxed, and radiant. The perfect escape for mind, body, and spirit!
Experience the power of infrared fitness at HOTWORX Bloomingdale!
Package Includes:
3 Months of Unlimited 24/7 Access
All Infrared Workout Modalities
(Isometric, HIIT, and Functional Training Zones)
Full Access to the HOTWORX App with Performance Tracking & Challenges
Experience the hottest club where everyone’s on the VIP list, the cover charge is sweat, and every ride is a front-row ticket to the ultimate party cycle movement event.
If you enjoy challenging greens and a not too overbearing of a course, you have come to the right place. Bloomingdale Golf Club offers an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all levels.
Whether it is one large group or multiple stops for two, we look forward to welcoming you to Brookfield Zoo Chicago! Enjoy our 235-acre zoological park, featuring 3,481 animals belonging to 511 species. Tickets can also be used for holiday events such as meet Santa, holiday magic, and annual Christmas light festival visits.
Ready to feel as if you are on vacation? Lynfred Winery is a great place to relax and sip some delicious wine! The servers are very personable and friendly! The inside decor is beautiful with carved woodwork and gold finishes.
Come sip and savor.
Update your athleisurewear with a gift card to ALO donated by MARYANNA CALLAS LAW.
