Your team registration includes an exceptional day at the prestigious Riviera Country Club, featuring:

Team of four entry into the Battle at Riviera 2026

Exclusive tee-prize gifting

Pre-golf lunch and warm-up

Dedicated caddie service

Hosted bar and beverage cart

Dinner and awards ceremony/trophy presentation

This all-inclusive experience is designed to honor championship tradition while supporting the mission of the College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc. Your participation directly advances our work to build the permanent home of college golf and invest in the future of the game.