College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc.

About this event

The Battle at Riviera

1250 Capri Dr

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$100,000

5 left!

Branding & Recognition

  • “The Battle at Riviera 2026 presented by [Sponsor Name]” in all official references
  • Team of four entry into the Battle at Riviera 2026
  • Logo inclusion on all event and CWGCF digital assets
  • Logo inclusion on cart signs/score cards/rules sheets
  • On-site logo placement
  • Dinner and awards ceremony/perpetual trophy presentation
  • Exclusive presenting sponsor gifting
  • Special champagne toast at the awards ceremony/trophy presentation
  • Other exclusive golf opportunities are available with sponsorship
Championship Team Experience
$25,000

5 left!

Your team registration includes an exceptional day at the prestigious Riviera Country Club, featuring:

  • Team of four entry into the Battle at Riviera 2026
  • Exclusive tee-prize gifting
  • Pre-golf lunch and warm-up
  • Dedicated caddie service
  • Hosted bar and beverage cart
  • Dinner and awards ceremony/trophy presentation

This all-inclusive experience is designed to honor championship tradition while supporting the mission of the College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc. Your participation directly advances our work to build the permanent home of college golf and invest in the future of the game.

Beverage Sponsor
$5,000

5 left!

Branding & On-Site Visibility

  • Recognition as the Official Beverage Sponsor of the Battle at Riviera 2026
  • Prominent logo placement at all bar locations and beverage cart
  • Branded bar signage
  • Logo inclusion on event website
  • Social media recognition post(s) tagging the sponsor
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

5 left!

Branding & Recognition

  • Recognition as the Official Dinner Sponsor of the Battle at Riviera 2026
  • Logo inclusion on event website (sponsor page)
  • Logo inclusion in select email + social sponsor recognition
  • On-site logo placement within the dining area
Add a donation for College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!