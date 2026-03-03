SOULFARM. Live at NoBo.

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Every ticket directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.
Includes 2 tickets. $1490 is tax deductible.
Your support directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.
Includes 4 tickets and a $300 gift certificate to NoBo. $2980 is tax deductible.
Your support directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.
Includes 6 tickets and a $500 gift certificate to NoBo. $4340 is tax deductible.
Your support directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!