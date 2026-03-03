Bergen B'Yachad

Hosted by

Bergen B'Yachad

About this event

SOULFARM. Live at NoBo.

1400 Palisade Ave

Teaneck, NJ 07666, USA

RSVP for 1
$220

Every ticket directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.

Chai Sponsor
$1,800

Includes 2 tickets. $1490 is tax deductible.


Your support directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.

2x Chai Sponsor
$3,600

Includes 4 tickets and a $300 gift certificate to NoBo. $2980 is tax deductible.


Your support directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.

3x Chai Sponsor
$5,400

Includes 6 tickets and a $500 gift certificate to NoBo. $4340 is tax deductible.


Your support directly benefits the Bayit Association and gets them closer to purchasing the 3rd group home (this one for women) in our community.

Add a donation for Bergen B'Yachad

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