The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association Inc

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The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association Inc

About the memberships

The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association Membership

Annual Membership
$25

Valid until April 14, 2027




Most Beach Haven homeowners are seasonal and not eligible to vote. The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association (BHTA) was established in 1962. BHTA is a "watchdog" to identify/monitor issues and advocate to local government on behalf of all taxpayers. Our mission to to build a network of engaged taxpayers who care about the Borough's vitality and affordability. Our vision is a Beach Haven where residents enjoy the lifestyle that makes Beach Haven special while addressing the needs of all.




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