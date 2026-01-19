The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association Membership













Most Beach Haven homeowners are seasonal and not eligible to vote. The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association (BHTA) was established in 1962. BHTA is a "watchdog" to identify/monitor issues and advocate to local government on behalf of all taxpayers. Our mission to to build a network of engaged taxpayers who care about the Borough's vitality and affordability. Our vision is a Beach Haven where residents enjoy the lifestyle that makes Beach Haven special while addressing the needs of all.











