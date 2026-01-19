The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association Membership

About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
Most Beach Haven homeowners are seasonal and not eligible to vote. The Beach Haven Taxpayers Association (BHTA) was established in 1962. BHTA is a "watchdog" to identify/monitor issues and advocate to local government on behalf of all taxpayers. Our mission to to build a network of engaged taxpayers who care about the Borough's vitality and affordability. Our vision is a Beach Haven where residents enjoy the lifestyle that makes Beach Haven special while addressing the needs of all.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!