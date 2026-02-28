The Beacon Programming

🎨 Graphic Design Classes for Kids & Adults! 💻✨

Ready to turn creativity into real-world skills? Whether your goal is to start a side hustle, launch a future career, grow your business, or simply learn something fun and valuable — our Graphic Design classes are designed to help you build confidence and creative skills that can generate income and opportunity for years to come!

In this class, students will learn how to:

✅ Create professional logos

✅ Design business cards & flyers

✅ Make social media graphics & promotional content

✅ Learn branding basics for businesses & entrepreneurs

✅ Use creative design tools to build portfolios & digital products

Students will also explore how graphic design can lead to:

💡 Freelance opportunities

💡 Small business branding work

💡 Content creation income

💡 Creative entrepreneurship

💡 Future career pathways in marketing, media, and design

Perfect for beginners, aspiring entrepreneurs, creative kids, teens, and adults looking to build valuable modern skills in a supportive and fun environment!

At Voices for Children OTC, we believe in empowering our community through creativity, education, and opportunity. 💙

📍 Classes for Kids & Adults