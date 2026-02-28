The Beacon Programming

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About this shop
Step into Harvest Harbor for a hands-on introduction to herbs, microgreens, and hydroponic growing. Students will learn how plants grow, explore fresh herbs, and blend their own custom tea to take home. A fun, interactive class perfect for curious young growers. Single Class subject rotates
In this 4-week series, students will grow microgreens, explore hydroponic systems, and learn about culinary and wellness herbs. Participants will practice tea blending, understand plant care basics, and gain confidence through hands-on agricultural learning.
Hands-on build and code your own robot using the VEX system. Students meet once a week to learn teamwork, design, and real-world problem solving. Perfect for beginners or curious builders. 4 week program - ongoing - jump in at any point
🎨 Graphic Design Classes for Kids & Adults! 💻✨
Ready to turn creativity into real-world skills? Whether your goal is to start a side hustle, launch a future career, grow your business, or simply learn something fun and valuable — our Graphic Design classes are designed to help you build confidence and creative skills that can generate income and opportunity for years to come!
In this class, students will learn how to:
✅ Create professional logos
✅ Design business cards & flyers
✅ Make social media graphics & promotional content
✅ Learn branding basics for businesses & entrepreneurs
✅ Use creative design tools to build portfolios & digital products
Students will also explore how graphic design can lead to:
💡 Freelance opportunities
💡 Small business branding work
💡 Content creation income
💡 Creative entrepreneurship
💡 Future career pathways in marketing, media, and design
Perfect for beginners, aspiring entrepreneurs, creative kids, teens, and adults looking to build valuable modern skills in a supportive and fun environment!
At Voices for Children OTC, we believe in empowering our community through creativity, education, and opportunity. 💙
📍 Classes for Kids & Adults
🎨 Graphic Design Classes for Kids & Adults! 💻✨
Ready to turn creativity into real-world skills? Whether your goal is to start a side hustle, launch a future career, grow your business, or simply learn something fun and valuable — our Graphic Design classes are designed to help you build confidence and creative skills that can generate income and opportunity for years to come!
In this class, students will learn how to:
✅ Create professional logos
✅ Design business cards & flyers
✅ Make social media graphics & promotional content
✅ Learn branding basics for businesses & entrepreneurs
✅ Use creative design tools to build portfolios & digital products
Students will also explore how graphic design can lead to:
💡 Freelance opportunities
💡 Small business branding work
💡 Content creation income
💡 Creative entrepreneurship
💡 Future career pathways in marketing, media, and design
Perfect for beginners, aspiring entrepreneurs, creative kids, teens, and adults looking to build valuable modern skills in a supportive and fun environment!
At Voices for Children OTC, we believe in empowering our community through creativity, education, and opportunity. 💙
📍 Classes for Kids & Adults
aka Babysitter Bootcamp
Junior Caregiver Class – Build Skills. Build Confidence. Be Ready.
Give your child the tools to become a responsible, confident, and capable caregiver! Our Junior Caregiver Class is designed to introduce essential life skills in a fun, supportive, and engaging environment.
Participants will gain foundational knowledge in:
Basic child safety and supervision skills
Responsibility and decision-making
Confidence-building activities
Emergency readiness, including American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR & First Aid certification
How to be a trusted and prepared babysitter
This program is perfect for youth who want to take on more responsibility, learn valuable real-world skills, and stand out as certified, capable caregivers.
Spots are limited—sign up early to secure your place!
Creative Makers Lab
Design, create, and personalize your own project using graphic design concepts and chemical wood burning.
Careers Explored:
Graphic Design • Marketing • Product Design
Become a scientist through exciting experiments including
Fabulous Foam!
, Walking Water, Magic Milk, and Density Towers.
Careers Explored:
Chemistry • Laboratory Science • Food Science
Build your own hydroponic bucket garden, learn how plants grow without soil, and take your project home!
Please Bring:
One clean 5-gallon bucket.
Create a business idea, design a logo, develop a product, and pitch your business to
the class.
Careers Explored: Entrepreneurship • Marketing • Business Ownership
🧭 Career Discovery Day
Experience hands-on activities from several career pathways and get a sneak peek at
THE BEACON's new Continuum of Opportunity launching in September!
Learn fingerprinting techniques, collect evidence, and solve a mystery like a real
forensic investigator.
Curious Science Investigators
Use UV light to discover hidden "germs," learn how illnesses spread, and become a handwashing hero.
Create a personalized wooden project using Scorch Markers and simple design techniques.
Learn food presentation, healthy snack design, and create your own delicious charcuterie board to enjoy.
Each Saturday features a different hands-on STEM adventure! Check our Facebook page for the week's featured experiment and registration information.
Based on venue availability
Select four classes @ $29 each and receive a discount for the month
Select this if you want to rsvp but have reserved on step up
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!