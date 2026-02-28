Offered by

Voices For Children Of Okeechobee And The Treasure Coast Inc

About this shop

The Beacon Programming

Harvest Harbor item
Harvest Harbor
$29

Step into Harvest Harbor for a hands-on introduction to herbs, microgreens, and hydroponic growing. Students will learn how plants grow, explore fresh herbs, and blend their own custom tea to take home. A fun, interactive class perfect for curious young growers. Single Class subject rotates

0
Harvest Harbor Monthly item
Harvest Harbor Monthly
$60

In this 4-week series, students will grow microgreens, explore hydroponic systems, and learn about culinary and wellness herbs. Participants will practice tea blending, understand plant care basics, and gain confidence through hands-on agricultural learning.

0
Beacon Bot Club item
Beacon Bot Club
$125

Hands-on build and code your own robot using the VEX system. Students meet once a week to learn teamwork, design, and real-world problem solving. Perfect for beginners or curious builders. 4 week program - ongoing - jump in at any point

0
Graphic Design item
Graphic Design
$25

🎨 Graphic Design Classes for Kids & Adults! 💻✨

Ready to turn creativity into real-world skills? Whether your goal is to start a side hustle, launch a future career, grow your business, or simply learn something fun and valuable — our Graphic Design classes are designed to help you build confidence and creative skills that can generate income and opportunity for years to come!

In this class, students will learn how to:
✅ Create professional logos
✅ Design business cards & flyers
✅ Make social media graphics & promotional content
✅ Learn branding basics for businesses & entrepreneurs
✅ Use creative design tools to build portfolios & digital products

Students will also explore how graphic design can lead to:
💡 Freelance opportunities
💡 Small business branding work
💡 Content creation income
💡 Creative entrepreneurship
💡 Future career pathways in marketing, media, and design

Perfect for beginners, aspiring entrepreneurs, creative kids, teens, and adults looking to build valuable modern skills in a supportive and fun environment!

At Voices for Children OTC, we believe in empowering our community through creativity, education, and opportunity. 💙

📍 Classes for Kids & Adults

0
Graphic Design Monthly item
Graphic Design Monthly
$60

🎨 Graphic Design Classes for Kids & Adults! 💻✨

Ready to turn creativity into real-world skills? Whether your goal is to start a side hustle, launch a future career, grow your business, or simply learn something fun and valuable — our Graphic Design classes are designed to help you build confidence and creative skills that can generate income and opportunity for years to come!

In this class, students will learn how to:
✅ Create professional logos
✅ Design business cards & flyers
✅ Make social media graphics & promotional content
✅ Learn branding basics for businesses & entrepreneurs
✅ Use creative design tools to build portfolios & digital products

Students will also explore how graphic design can lead to:
💡 Freelance opportunities
💡 Small business branding work
💡 Content creation income
💡 Creative entrepreneurship
💡 Future career pathways in marketing, media, and design

Perfect for beginners, aspiring entrepreneurs, creative kids, teens, and adults looking to build valuable modern skills in a supportive and fun environment!

At Voices for Children OTC, we believe in empowering our community through creativity, education, and opportunity. 💙

📍 Classes for Kids & Adults

0
Jr. Caregiver item
Jr. Caregiver
$80

aka Babysitter Bootcamp

 Junior Caregiver Class – Build Skills. Build Confidence. Be Ready. 

Give your child the tools to become a responsible, confident, and capable caregiver! Our Junior Caregiver Class is designed to introduce essential life skills in a fun, supportive, and engaging environment.

Participants will gain foundational knowledge in:
 Basic child safety and supervision skills
 Responsibility and decision-making
 Confidence-building activities
 Emergency readiness, including American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR & First Aid certification
 How to be a trusted and prepared babysitter

This program is perfect for youth who want to take on more responsibility, learn valuable real-world skills, and stand out as certified, capable caregivers.

Spots are limited—sign up early to secure your place!

0
Creative Makers Lab
$29

Creative Makers Lab

Design, create, and personalize your own project using graphic design concepts and chemical wood burning.

Careers Explored:

Graphic Design • Marketing • Product Design

0
Kitchen Scientist
$29

Become a scientist through exciting experiments including

Fabulous Foam!

, Walking Water, Magic Milk, and Density Towers.

Careers Explored:

Chemistry • Laboratory Science • Food Science

0
Bucket to Bounty
$29

Build your own hydroponic bucket garden, learn how plants grow without soil, and take your project home!

Please Bring:

One clean 5-gallon bucket.

0
Young Entrepreneur
$29

Create a business idea, design a logo, develop a product, and pitch your business to

the class.

Careers Explored: Entrepreneurship • Marketing • Business Ownership

0
Career Discovery Day
Free

🧭 Career Discovery Day

Experience hands-on activities from several career pathways and get a sneak peek at

THE BEACON's new Continuum of Opportunity launching in September!

0
CSI
$29

Learn fingerprinting techniques, collect evidence, and solve a mystery like a real

forensic investigator.

Curious Science Investigators

0
The Great Germ Detectives
$29

Use UV light to discover hidden "germs," learn how illnesses spread, and become a handwashing hero.

0
Creative Woodburning Workshop
$29

Create a personalized wooden project using Scorch Markers and simple design techniques.

0
Kids Charcuterie Class
$35

Learn food presentation, healthy snack design, and create your own delicious charcuterie board to enjoy.

0
Saturday Science Adventures
$29

Each Saturday features a different hands-on STEM adventure! Check our Facebook page for the week's featured experiment and registration information.

Based on venue availability

0
Monthly Pass
$60

Select four classes @ $29 each and receive a discount for the month

0
Step Up Payment
Free

Select this if you want to rsvp but have reserved on step up

0
Add a donation for Voices For Children Of Okeechobee And The Treasure Coast Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!