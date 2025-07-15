The Beckham Bee Foundation's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
FOUR DIAMOND BOX SEATS + PARKING
4 Diamond Box Tickets Three Rows Behind the Cardinal Dugout
Section 144D Row C Seats 5-8
Parking Pass for Lot B
CAN EMAIL TO YOU
August 9th 7:30 PM
STL City SC vs. Nashville SC
(DIGITAL DELIVERY)
Our Backyard Bundle has everything you need for a night grilling, camping, or just hanging out!
It includes:
PICK UP ONLY
Includes:
Conquer your outdoor space with this all-in-one SKIL PWR CORE 40 bundle! Tackle overgrown grass with the cordless string trimmer, clear leaves and debris in seconds with the powerful blower, and shape hedges with precision using the lightweight hedge trimmer. All three tools run on SKIL’s 40V battery platform, giving you seamless power and convenience. It’s everything you need to become a true Yard Hero!
PICK UP ONLY
Includes:
Reach new heights in yard care with this dynamic duo from SKIL. The cordless string trimmer keeps your lawn edges neat, while the pole saw kit lets you trim high branches with ease—no ladder required. Both run on SKIL's high-performance 40V system, giving you gas-like power without the hassle. Perfect for homeowners ready to level up their landscaping game.
PICK UP ONLY
In honor of their daughter, Ellis, the Fairbanks family has donated a signed baseball and bobblehead from Ellis' dad/ MLB Ray's Pitcher Pete! CAN SHIP DIRECTLY TO YOU !
They also host Strikeouts for Ellis every year to support The Turner Syndrome Foundation.
A completely personalized Petite Keep Heirloom Quality Keepsake Trunk size Petite. These are the same trunks we provide our Beckham Bee Families with! You choose trunk color, fabric, font, text, to preserve special items and memories for a child, from a wedding, graduation, or more. WILL SHIP DIRECTLY TO YOU
Get one of each of the following from our Beckham Bee Tees Store customized to your preferred color and sizes (AKA get one for each person in your family!). WILL SHIP DIRECTLY TO YOU.
