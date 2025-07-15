The Beckham Bee Foundation's Silent Auction

Includes:

SKIL PWR CORE 40V String Trimmer

SKIL PWR CORE 40V Leaf Blower

SKIL PWR CORE 40V Hedge Trimmer

Conquer your outdoor space with this all-in-one SKIL PWR CORE 40 bundle! Tackle overgrown grass with the cordless string trimmer, clear leaves and debris in seconds with the powerful blower, and shape hedges with precision using the lightweight hedge trimmer. All three tools run on SKIL’s 40V battery platform, giving you seamless power and convenience. It’s everything you need to become a true Yard Hero!





PICK UP ONLY