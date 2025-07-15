eventClosed

The Beckham Bee Foundation's Silent Auction

2321 Woodridge Rd, Columbia, MO 65203, USA

Cardinals vs Yankees Tickets 8/15/25 @ 7:15PM
$450

FOUR DIAMOND BOX SEATS + PARKING
4 Diamond Box Tickets Three Rows Behind the Cardinal Dugout

Section 144D Row C Seats 5-8

Parking Pass for Lot B

CAN EMAIL TO YOU

St. Louis City Soccer Tickets
$225

August 9th 7:30 PM
STL City SC vs. Nashville SC
(DIGITAL DELIVERY)

  • Two front row seats in the Together Credit Union Club (Sect. 131, Seats 12/11)
  • Secured Parking
  • $40 Food and Merchandise Credit per Ticket
  • Access to air conditioned and covered TCU Club
  • Access to exclusive restaurants
  • (Photo taken from seats)
Backyard Bundle
$100

Our Backyard Bundle has everything you need for a night grilling, camping, or just hanging out!
It includes:

  • Char Griller Patio Pro Grill
  • Beverage and Glasses Set
  • BBQ Seasoning Set
  • Two Mini Speakers
  • American Outdoor Brands and BOG Hats
  • Uncle Henry Coffee Beverage Set
  • Outdoor Knife Set
  • Grilla Grills Koozies

PICK UP ONLY

Yard Hero SKIL Power Tool Trio
$150

Includes:

  • SKIL PWR CORE 40V String Trimmer
  • SKIL PWR CORE 40V Leaf Blower
  • SKIL PWR CORE 40V Hedge Trimmer

Conquer your outdoor space with this all-in-one SKIL PWR CORE 40 bundle! Tackle overgrown grass with the cordless string trimmer, clear leaves and debris in seconds with the powerful blower, and shape hedges with precision using the lightweight hedge trimmer. All three tools run on SKIL’s 40V battery platform, giving you seamless power and convenience. It’s everything you need to become a true Yard Hero!


PICK UP ONLY

Tame and Trim SKIL Power Tool Duo
$150

Includes:

  • SKIL PWR CORE 40V String Trimmer
  • SKIL PWR CORE 40V Pole Saw Kit

Reach new heights in yard care with this dynamic duo from SKIL. The cordless string trimmer keeps your lawn edges neat, while the pole saw kit lets you trim high branches with ease—no ladder required. Both run on SKIL's high-performance 40V system, giving you gas-like power without the hassle. Perfect for homeowners ready to level up their landscaping game.


PICK UP ONLY

MLB Peter Fairbanks Signed Ball and Collectors Bobblehead
$40

In honor of their daughter, Ellis, the Fairbanks family has donated a signed baseball and bobblehead from Ellis' dad/ MLB Ray's Pitcher Pete! CAN SHIP DIRECTLY TO YOU !

They also host Strikeouts for Ellis every year to support The Turner Syndrome Foundation.

Petite Keep Petite Keepsake Trunk
$125

A completely personalized Petite Keep Heirloom Quality Keepsake Trunk size Petite. These are the same trunks we provide our Beckham Bee Families with! You choose trunk color, fabric, font, text, to preserve special items and memories for a child, from a wedding, graduation, or more. WILL SHIP DIRECTLY TO YOU

Custom Beckham Bee Foundation Swag Bundle
$100

Get one of each of the following from our Beckham Bee Tees Store customized to your preferred color and sizes (AKA get one for each person in your family!). WILL SHIP DIRECTLY TO YOU.

  • One SPECIAL EDITION Beckham Bee Quarter Zip
  • One Beckham Bee Sweatshirt OR Hoodie
  • One Beckham Bee Short OR Long Sleeve
  • One Beckham Bee Travel Mug
  • One Beckham Bee Hat

