Hosted by

The Tribe Cares

About this event

THE BECOMING HER BUNDLE-A Guided Alignment Experience for Days 8-15

General Admission
$33

You completed Days 1 through 7.
Now continue your journey.


This is your structured next phase of alignment, grounding, and daily spiritual practice.


Everything Together

The audio transmissions and guided prayer toolkit work together as a complete support system for your continued alignment practice throughout Days 8 through 15.

This experience is designed to help you stay consistent, grounded, and intentional as you continue your personal growth journey.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!