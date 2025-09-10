The Beehive Ball

Hosted by
About this event
Apopka, FL 32703, USA
8 VIP tickets
Logo featured on all event materials
(program, website, social media)
Speaking opportunity at the event
VIP seating with premium service
Custom plaque recognizing sponsorship
4 VIP tickets
Logo on event materials & website
Social media recognition
VIP seating
2 VIP tickets
Logo on event website
Social media mention
Name in program and event slideshow
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!