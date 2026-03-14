The Belinga Foundation

Hosted by

The Belinga Foundation

About this event

The Belinga Foundation's 2026 Journey To Africa 3rd Annual Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10929 Old Hwy 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916, USA

Handcrafted Standing Drum item
Handcrafted Standing Drum item
Handcrafted Standing Drum item
Handcrafted Standing Drum
$100

Starting bid

Handcrafted drum, used to accompany larger drums or tam-tams, as part of a music set

Large Tam-Tam Drum item
Large Tam-Tam Drum item
Large Tam-Tam Drum item
Large Tam-Tam Drum
$200

Starting bid

The traditional Tam-Tam. Experts would use this for music, or for calling folks to the tree of wisdom !

Him & Her Bronze Masks item
Him & Her Bronze Masks item
Him & Her Bronze Masks
$500

Starting bid

Featuring the craftsmanship of the people of the West ! The art of Bronze is nearly lost ... Keep these unique pieces.

HIm & Her Wood & Bronze Plate item
HIm & Her Wood & Bronze Plate item
HIm & Her Wood & Bronze Plate item
HIm & Her Wood & Bronze Plate
$250

Starting bid

The 'Him & Her' Bronze Plate not only shows exquisite craftsmanship in Wood but also in Bronze ... The 'Him & Her' sets always symbolize fertility and harmony in a couple.

Chess Set with Bronze Pieces item
Chess Set with Bronze Pieces item
Chess Set with Bronze Pieces item
Chess Set with Bronze Pieces
$250

Starting bid

Fancy to beat Kasparov or Carlsen ? Try this beautiful chess set with an African Twist !

Wooden-crafted Jewelry Box item
Wooden-crafted Jewelry Box item
Wooden-crafted Jewelry Box item
Wooden-crafted Jewelry Box
$100

Starting bid

Ladies will like this one. Handcrafted from wood, it's a beautiful jewelry box for the ones inclined in luxury.

Horn item
Horn item
Horn item
Horn
$100

Starting bid

A battle horn ! A call sign ! A lovely piece for the art afficionado ...

Small Bronze Mask item
Small Bronze Mask
$250

Starting bid

A must-have bronze piece ! Exquisite detail and craftsmanship ! All the symbols of the power of the mighty Bamoun people of West Cameroon are featured here !

Large Bronze Mask item
Large Bronze Mask
$500

Starting bid

A must-have bronze piece ! Exquisite detail and craftsmanship ! All the symbols of the power of the mighty Bamoun people of West Cameroon are featured here !

Bronze Knight Statue item
Bronze Knight Statue item
Bronze Knight Statue
$250

Starting bid

A king on a horse, dressed a knight going to war ! Bronze

Wooden Deco Benches item
Wooden Deco Benches item
Wooden Deco Benches
$100

Starting bid

Small benches to feature in your private rooms ...

Wooden Mask 1 item
Wooden Mask 1
$100

Starting bid

Large wooden mask for the wall ! A must-have for the art connoisseur

Wooden Mask 2 item
Wooden Mask 2
$100

Starting bid

Another large wooden mask for the wall ! A must-have for the art connoisseur

Twin Ghost Masks item
Twin Ghost Masks item
Twin Ghost Masks item
Twin Ghost Masks
$200

Starting bid

Twin Kid Masks for the 'Ghost Dance' of the Southern People

Woman Giving Birth item
Woman Giving Birth
$200

Starting bid

The symbolism of humanity, represented here in this beautiful wooden plate

Short Table Drum item
Short Table Drum item
Short Table Drum item
Short Table Drum
$100

Starting bid

Smaller Handcrafted drum, used to accompany larger drums or tam-tams, as part of a music set

Djembe Drum item
Djembe Drum item
Djembe Drum item
Djembe Drum
$200

Starting bid

The famous "Djembe Drum" ! No African party without eat ... It can produce a variety of sounds !

Small Tam Tam item
Small Tam Tam item
Small Tam Tam
$100

Starting bid

The smaller version of the Tam-Tam ... For children, or for decoration ... Or use it to call the household !

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