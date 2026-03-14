The Belinga Foundation's 2026 Journey To Africa 3rd Annual Gala Silent Auction

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Handcrafted drum, used to accompany larger drums or tam-tams, as part of a music set
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The traditional Tam-Tam. Experts would use this for music, or for calling folks to the tree of wisdom !
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Featuring the craftsmanship of the people of the West ! The art of Bronze is nearly lost ... Keep these unique pieces.
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The 'Him & Her' Bronze Plate not only shows exquisite craftsmanship in Wood but also in Bronze ... The 'Him & Her' sets always symbolize fertility and harmony in a couple.
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Fancy to beat Kasparov or Carlsen ? Try this beautiful chess set with an African Twist !
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Ladies will like this one. Handcrafted from wood, it's a beautiful jewelry box for the ones inclined in luxury.
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A battle horn ! A call sign ! A lovely piece for the art afficionado ...
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A must-have bronze piece ! Exquisite detail and craftsmanship ! All the symbols of the power of the mighty Bamoun people of West Cameroon are featured here !
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A must-have bronze piece ! Exquisite detail and craftsmanship ! All the symbols of the power of the mighty Bamoun people of West Cameroon are featured here !
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A king on a horse, dressed a knight going to war ! Bronze
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Small benches to feature in your private rooms ...
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Large wooden mask for the wall ! A must-have for the art connoisseur
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Another large wooden mask for the wall ! A must-have for the art connoisseur
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Twin Kid Masks for the 'Ghost Dance' of the Southern People
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The symbolism of humanity, represented here in this beautiful wooden plate
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Smaller Handcrafted drum, used to accompany larger drums or tam-tams, as part of a music set
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The famous "Djembe Drum" ! No African party without eat ... It can produce a variety of sounds !
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The smaller version of the Tam-Tam ... For children, or for decoration ... Or use it to call the household !
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