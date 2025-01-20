The Bergen In Blue Classic

These tickets are for members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.
The A-Phi Ice Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.
The Pretty & Pearls Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
The Diamond Achievement Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.
The Que Dawg Excellence Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
The Fortitude Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
The Bigger & Better Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.
The Poodle Prestige Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.
The Centaur Legacy Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for members of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated.
These tickets are for members of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated.
The Finer Friends Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tickets are for Zeta Amicae members.
These tickets are for Zeta Amicae members.
Digital Ad: Half Page
$60
Half Page
Half Page
Digital Ad: Full Page
$100
Full Page
Full Page
Vendor Fee: Main
$125
As a valued Finer Vendor, your fee includes two merchandise tables and meal for one. Additional tables and/or fee for assistant/helper are available for purchase below. *Vendors are limited to one additional table and one assistant/helper per booth*
As a valued Finer Vendor, your fee includes two merchandise tables and meal for one. Additional tables and/or fee for assistant/helper are available for purchase below. *Vendors are limited to one additional table and one assistant/helper per booth*
Vendor Fee: Assistant/ Helper
$75
Your fee includes all necessary costs and a meal for one vendor assistant/helper. Please note that this fee should only be selected after a main vendor ticket has been purchased. *Vendors are limited to one assistant/helper per booth*
Your fee includes all necessary costs and a meal for one vendor assistant/helper. Please note that this fee should only be selected after a main vendor ticket has been purchased. *Vendors are limited to one assistant/helper per booth*
Vendor Fee: Table
$50
Your fee includes necessary costs for one additional table. Please note that this fee should only be selected after a main vendor ticket has been purchased. *Vendors are limited to one additional table per booth*
Your fee includes necessary costs for one additional table. Please note that this fee should only be selected after a main vendor ticket has been purchased. *Vendors are limited to one additional table per booth*
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