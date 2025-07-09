The Best in the West Beard and Music Festival

7100 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89436, USA

Muay Thai exhibition live music (Friday Only)
$25

Grants access to the Muay Thai exhibition with live music on Friday night 9/5/2025


Band - Split Persona


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Single Day Concert General Admission (Saturday only)
$25

Grants access to the Main Concert on Saturday 9/6/2025


Rednex

Green Jelly

Split Persona

Beauty is Betrayal


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

+more

Single Day Concert General Admission (Sunday only)
$25

Grants access to the Main Concert on Sunday 9/7/2025


Rednex

Yukka

False Rhythms

+more


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Weekend GA (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
$60

Gains access to the Muay Thai exhibition on 9/5/2025, Main concert on 9/6/2025 and the Main concert on 9/7/2025


Friday night band - Split Persona


Saturdays bands

Rednex

Green Jelly

Split Persona

Beauty is Betrayal

+more


Sundays bands

Rednex

Yukka

False Rhythms

+more


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Muay Thai exhibition VIP Single day (Friday only)
$50

Access to the VIP section for the Muay Thai exhibitions on 9/5/2025.

VIP only area - Prime viewing area of the stage and fights

VIP only bar

Commemorative VIP laminate


Band - Split Persona


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Single day VIP (Saturday only)
$50

Access to the VIP section for the Concert on 9/6/2025.

VIP only area - Prime viewing area of main stage

VIP only bar

Commemorative VIP laminate


Saturdays bands

Rednex

Green Jelly

Split Persona

Beauty is Betrayal

+more


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Single day VIP (Sunday only)
$50

Access to the VIP section for the Concert on 9/7/2025.

VIP only area - Prime viewing area of main stage

VIP only bar

Commemorative VIP laminate


Sundays bands

Rednex

Yukka

False Rhythms

+more


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Weekend VIP (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
$120

Access to the VIP section for all three days 9/5-9/7.

VIP only area - Prime viewing area for Muai Thai and main stage

VIP only bar

Commemorative VIP laminate


Friday night band - Split Persona


Saturdays bands

Rednex

Green Jelly

Split Persona

Beauty is Betrayal

+more


Sundays bands

Rednex

Yukka

False Rhythms

+more


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Parking Pass Single Day Friday
$10

Single day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park.


PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID FRIDAY 9/5/25 ONLY.


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Parking Pass Single Day Saturday
$10

Single day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park.


PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID SATURDAY 9/6/25 ONLY.


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Parking Pass Single Day Sunday
$10

Single day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park.


PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID FOR SUNDAY 9/7/25 ONLY.


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

Weekend Parking Pass
$20

3-day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park all three days of the festival.


PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID ALL THREE DAYS 9/5/25 - 9/7/25.


*** NO REFUNDS FOR WEATHER OR ANY OTHER UNFORESEEN OR UNCONTROLLABLE ISSUES ***

