The Best in the West Beard and Music Festival

Grants access to the Muay Thai exhibition with live music on Friday night 9/5/2025
Band - Split Persona
Grants access to the Main Concert on Saturday 9/6/2025
Rednex
Green Jelly
Split Persona
Beauty is Betrayal
+more
Grants access to the Main Concert on Sunday 9/7/2025
Rednex
Yukka
False Rhythms
+more
Gains access to the Muay Thai exhibition on 9/5/2025, Main concert on 9/6/2025 and the Main concert on 9/7/2025
Friday night band - Split Persona
Saturdays bands
Rednex
Green Jelly
Split Persona
Beauty is Betrayal
+more
Sundays bands
Rednex
Yukka
False Rhythms
+more
Access to the VIP section for the Muay Thai exhibitions on 9/5/2025.
VIP only area - Prime viewing area of the stage and fights
VIP only bar
Commemorative VIP laminate
Band - Split Persona
Access to the VIP section for the Concert on 9/6/2025.
VIP only area - Prime viewing area of main stage
VIP only bar
Commemorative VIP laminate
Saturdays bands
Rednex
Green Jelly
Split Persona
Beauty is Betrayal
+more
Access to the VIP section for the Concert on 9/7/2025.
VIP only area - Prime viewing area of main stage
VIP only bar
Commemorative VIP laminate
Sundays bands
Rednex
Yukka
False Rhythms
+more
Access to the VIP section for all three days 9/5-9/7.
VIP only area - Prime viewing area for Muai Thai and main stage
VIP only bar
Commemorative VIP laminate
Friday night band - Split Persona
Saturdays bands
Rednex
Green Jelly
Split Persona
Beauty is Betrayal
+more
Sundays bands
Rednex
Yukka
False Rhythms
+more
Single day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park.
PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID FRIDAY 9/5/25 ONLY.
Single day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park.
PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID SATURDAY 9/6/25 ONLY.
Single day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park.
PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID FOR SUNDAY 9/7/25 ONLY.
3-day parking pass. Allows you to park at Lazy 5 park all three days of the festival.
PARKING PASS ONLY, VALID ALL THREE DAYS 9/5/25 - 9/7/25.
$
