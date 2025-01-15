ΒΦΔ 2025 Yearly Membership Dues and $25 for '25 Scholarship Award Campaign
Select this option if you are using Cashapp or Zelle
Free
No expiration
Select this option if you want to use cashapp or Zelle. On the next screen you will be able to provide your Cashapp or Zelle information. thank you for your support.
Select this option if you want to use cashapp or Zelle. On the next screen you will be able to provide your Cashapp or Zelle information. thank you for your support.
2025 Fraternity & $25 for Scholarship Award Dues (12 Months)
$85
No expiration
"Select this option to cover your 2025 & $25 for Scholarship Award dues. Your contribution will help fund scholarships, support the H2O and Feed a Band programs, and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
"Select this option to cover your 2025 & $25 for Scholarship Award dues. Your contribution will help fund scholarships, support the H2O and Feed a Band programs, and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
2025 Fraternity & $25 for Scholarship Award Dues (6 Months)
$42.50
No expiration
"Select this option to cover your 2025 dues. Your contribution will help fund scholarships, support the H2O and Feed a Band programs, and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
"Select this option to cover your 2025 dues. Your contribution will help fund scholarships, support the H2O and Feed a Band programs, and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
2025 Fraternity Dues (12 Months)
$60
No expiration
"Select this option to cover your 2025 dues. Your contribution will help fund and support the H2O and Feed a Band programs and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
"Select this option to cover your 2025 dues. Your contribution will help fund and support the H2O and Feed a Band programs and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
2025 Fraternity Dues (6 Months)
$30
No expiration
"Select this option to cover your 2025 dues. Your contribution will help fund and support the H2O and Feed a Band programs and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
"Select this option to cover your 2025 dues. Your contribution will help fund and support the H2O and Feed a Band programs and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
$25 for '25 Scholarship Award Dues
$25
No expiration
"Select this option to cover your 2025 $for '25 25 dues. Your contribution will help fund scholarship and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
"Select this option to cover your 2025 $for '25 25 dues. Your contribution will help fund scholarship and strengthen our fraternity's impact on the community. Thank you for your commitment to unity and leadership!"
Add a donation for THE BETA PHI DELTA FOUNDATION INC.
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