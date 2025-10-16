Roosevelt International Middle School is thrilled to announce Pace-a-Thon season!





The annual Pace-a-Thon (PAT) is our first fundraising event of the year and a highlight for our students, who eagerly gather pledges from family and friends and give it their all on the track. They are the stars of the show, and your support helps make their efforts truly memorable.





Business sponsors play a vital role in this event by ensuring every student receives a well-earned ice cream treat and enjoys plenty of refreshments on the big day. More importantly, sponsorships help fund our International Baccalaureate program, keep our library open an extra two days a week, and support afterschool enrichment like Robotics, Tennis, and Musical Theater that are offered free of charge to all students. These programs wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our community.





This year, our students are aiming to raise $60,000! To celebrate their determination, we’ve themed our sponsorship opportunity around Elizabeth “Betty” Robinson—the trailblazing U.S. sprinter who won gold in the 100-meter dash at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, the first Games where women were allowed to compete.





The Betty Robinson Sponsorship – $200

(See page 2 for sponsorship benefits)





We know there are many worthy causes in our community, and we hope Roosevelt International Middle School will be among those you choose to support this year.





To secure your sponsorship, please email us at [email protected] and we’ll take care of the details.





With gratitude,

The Roosevelt Pace-a-Thon Team





Sponsorship Benefits

Your sponsorship benefits all of the kids, teachers and staff at Roosevelt International Middle School – you deserve some great benefits for your generosity!



