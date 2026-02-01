The Bhakti House, Inc.

Offered by

The Bhakti House, Inc.

About the memberships

The Bhakti House, Inc.'s Memberships

Śraddhā Circle
$15

Renews monthly

The Śraddhā Circle is a gentle way to stay connected with The Bhakti House. Members receive our monthly newsletter with reflections, upcoming programs, and insights into the life of our devotional community.

Sevā Circle
$25

Renews monthly

Sevā Circle members receive the monthly Bhakti House newsletter and, as a thank-you, are sent a Bhakti spice packet with a devotional recipe. These offerings are shared to help bring remembrance, gratitude, and conscious cooking into daily life.

Sādhana Circle
$54

Renews monthly

Members of the Sādhana Circle receive the monthly newsletter, Bhakti spice packet with devotional recipe, and a Small Bhakti Box. Each box includes hand-selected devotional items offered as encouragement for chanting, reflection, and consistent personal practice.

Ruci Circle
$108

Renews monthly

The Ruci Circle includes the monthly newsletter, Bhakti spice packet with devotional recipe, and a Large Bhakti Box. These thoughtfully curated devotional offerings are shared to support deepening taste, joy, and steadiness in bhakti practice at home.

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