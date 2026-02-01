The Bhakti House, Inc.'s Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Śraddhā Circle is a gentle way to stay connected with The Bhakti House. Members receive our monthly newsletter with reflections, upcoming programs, and insights into the life of our devotional community.
Renews monthly
Sevā Circle members receive the monthly Bhakti House newsletter and, as a thank-you, are sent a Bhakti spice packet with a devotional recipe. These offerings are shared to help bring remembrance, gratitude, and conscious cooking into daily life.
Renews monthly
Members of the Sādhana Circle receive the monthly newsletter, Bhakti spice packet with devotional recipe, and a Small Bhakti Box. Each box includes hand-selected devotional items offered as encouragement for chanting, reflection, and consistent personal practice.
Renews monthly
The Ruci Circle includes the monthly newsletter, Bhakti spice packet with devotional recipe, and a Large Bhakti Box. These thoughtfully curated devotional offerings are shared to support deepening taste, joy, and steadiness in bhakti practice at home.
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