Carthage Area United Way

Hosted by

Carthage Area United Way

About this event

The Big Cheese '26

Carthage Shrine Barn - 2114 W Mound St

Carthage, MO

Admission- Single Ticket
$25

Admission is for 1 pulled pork dinner with all the fixings and a night of fun. Cash bar, race "raffle" tickets and games will be available for additional purchase. Must be 21 to attend.

10 pack of Tickets
$200

Admission is for a 10 pack of tickets for the pulled pork dinners with all the fixings and a night of fun. Cash bar, race "raffle" tickets and games will be available for additional purchase. Must be 21 to attend.

Add a donation for Carthage Area United Way

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