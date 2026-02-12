The Big Cheese '26

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Carthage, MO
Admission is for 1 pulled pork dinner with all the fixings and a night of fun. Cash bar, race "raffle" tickets and games will be available for additional purchase. Must be 21 to attend.
Admission is for a 10 pack of tickets for the pulled pork dinners with all the fixings and a night of fun. Cash bar, race "raffle" tickets and games will be available for additional purchase. Must be 21 to attend.
$
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