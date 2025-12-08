M Agnes Jones PTA

M Agnes Jones PTA

Hot Cocoa, Cookies, & More Fundraiser!

Holiday Family Photos
$5

Make a lasting moment! Get your holiday family picture taken! This offer includes a 4X6 picture with a festive frame.

Any one (1) item
$3

Items Include:

-Hot Chocolate

-Apple Cider

-Rice Crispy Treats

-Cookies

Any two (2) items
$5

Items Include:

-Hot Chocolate

-Apple Cider

-Rice Crispy Treats

-Cookies

Toppings
$1

Whether you pick 1 topping or all of them, it's just $1!


Options:

-Whipped Cream (vegan options)

-Peppermint Sticks

-Marshmellows (vegan options)

-Cinnamon Sticks

-Apple Slices

Holiday Raffle
$5

Win one of our amazing prizes!


You choose:


TBHG 

One Look Head Shot

Including makeup

Value $300


ShowOut

Lip gloss and Lip liner 

Value $40


JG2HI 

Pamper Me Gift Basket 

including a $50 Publix gift card 


BOB Handmade Earrings

Value $25 to $40


A Day Face

A full face glam experience 

Value $150

