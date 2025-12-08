Hot Cocoa, Cookies, & More Fundraiser!

Hosted by
Make a lasting moment! Get your holiday family picture taken! This offer includes a 4X6 picture with a festive frame.
Items Include:
-Hot Chocolate
-Apple Cider
-Rice Crispy Treats
-Cookies
Whether you pick 1 topping or all of them, it's just $1!
Options:
-Whipped Cream (vegan options)
-Peppermint Sticks
-Marshmellows (vegan options)
-Cinnamon Sticks
-Apple Slices
Win one of our amazing prizes!
You choose:
TBHG
One Look Head Shot
Including makeup
Value $300
ShowOut
Lip gloss and Lip liner
Value $40
JG2HI
Pamper Me Gift Basket
including a $50 Publix gift card
BOB Handmade Earrings
Value $25 to $40
A Day Face
A full face glam experience
Value $150
