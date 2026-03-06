THE BIG EASTER HOP

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About this event
Reserve your spot for our community Easter Egg Hunt! This ticket includes entry to the event and all standard activities
This is a donation-based ticket. The event is free, but if you’d like to help cover the cost of eggs, candy, and activities, you can contribute any amount
Ticket for children participating in the egg hunt
Help support this free community event. Your donation helps fund supplies and future events
Receive a designated vendor space to showcase and sell your products or services to event attendees. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tents, and setup materials.
This event is a great opportunity to promote your business, connect with the community, and be part of a joyful holiday celebration.
Spaces are limited, so reserve your vendor spot early. We look forward to having you be part of this special community event!
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