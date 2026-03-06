Carolina Royalty

Hosted by

Carolina Royalty

About this event

THE BIG EASTER HOP

2037 Martin Luther King Jr Dr

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

Free Easter Egg Hunt Admission
Free

Reserve your spot for our community Easter Egg Hunt! This ticket includes entry to the event and all standard activities

Support the Event
Pay what you can

This is a donation-based ticket. The event is free, but if you’d like to help cover the cost of eggs, candy, and activities, you can contribute any amount

Child Easter Egg Hunt Participant
Free

Ticket for children participating in the egg hunt

Supporter Ticket
$10

Help support this free community event. Your donation helps fund supplies and future events

Vendor
$50

Receive a designated vendor space to showcase and sell your products or services to event attendees. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tents, and setup materials.

This event is a great opportunity to promote your business, connect with the community, and be part of a joyful holiday celebration.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your vendor spot early. We look forward to having you be part of this special community event!

Add a donation for Carolina Royalty

$

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