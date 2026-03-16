Carolina Royalty

Hosted by

Carolina Royalty

About this event

THE BIG EASTER HOP SPONSOR/ VENDOR REGISTRATION

2037 Martin Luther King Jr Dr

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

Vendor
$50

Receive a designated vendor space to showcase and sell your products or services to event attendees. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tents, and setup materials.

This event is a great opportunity to promote your business, connect with the community, and be part of a joyful holiday celebration.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your vendor spot early. We look forward to having you be part of this special community event!

Vendor Agreement:

Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, and tent if needed. Vendors must arrive during setup time and remain for the duration of the event.

Event Sponsor
$500

• Logo on event signage
• Social media recognition
• Vendor booth opportunity
• Public recognition at event

Easter Egg Hunt Sponsor
$250

• Activity signage
• Social media recognition

Egg & Spoon Race / Egg Dye Station Sponsor
$250

• Activity signage
• Social media recognition

Sack Race/ Kids Craft Station Sponsor
$250

• Activity signage
• Social media recognition

PRIZE SPONSOR
$400

• Activity signage
• Social media recognition

Add a donation for Carolina Royalty

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!