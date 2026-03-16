THE BIG EASTER HOP SPONSOR/ VENDOR REGISTRATION

About this event
Receive a designated vendor space to showcase and sell your products or services to event attendees. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tents, and setup materials.
This event is a great opportunity to promote your business, connect with the community, and be part of a joyful holiday celebration.
Spaces are limited, so reserve your vendor spot early. We look forward to having you be part of this special community event!
Vendor Agreement:
Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, and tent if needed. Vendors must arrive during setup time and remain for the duration of the event.
• Logo on event signage
• Social media recognition
• Vendor booth opportunity
• Public recognition at event
• Activity signage
• Social media recognition
• Activity signage
• Social media recognition
• Activity signage
• Social media recognition
• Activity signage
• Social media recognition
$
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