THE BIG EASTER HOP SPONSOR/ VENDOR REGISTRATION

Receive a designated vendor space to showcase and sell your products or services to event attendees. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tents, and setup materials.

This event is a great opportunity to promote your business, connect with the community, and be part of a joyful holiday celebration.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your vendor spot early. We look forward to having you be part of this special community event!

Vendor Agreement:

Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, and tent if needed. Vendors must arrive during setup time and remain for the duration of the event.