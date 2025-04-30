The Big Event

This ticket is for current LHC Sponsors. At checkout, please enter your specific code that LHC has sent you and the full discount will be applied to your specified ticket allotment. Contact Karen Bryant([email protected]) for assistance, if needed.
This ticket is for current LHC Sponsors. At checkout, please enter your specific code that LHC has sent you and the full discount will be applied to your specified ticket allotment. Contact Karen Bryant([email protected]) for assistance, if needed.
LHC L500
Free
This ticket is for those alumni who are also L500 Individual Sponsors (A/C option). Contact Michelle Dunn ([email protected]) for assistance, if needed.
This ticket is for those alumni who are also L500 Individual Sponsors (A/C option). Contact Michelle Dunn ([email protected]) for assistance, if needed.
Non-Profit Ticket
$85
This ticket rate applies to those non-profits employing 25 or less employees.
This ticket rate applies to those non-profits employing 25 or less employees.
General Admission
$125
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Add a donation for Leadership Howard County
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!