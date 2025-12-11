Hosted by

Huston-tillotson University Intl Alumni & Ex-students Assoc

The Big Golf Event

21401 Gulf Fwy

Webster, TX 77598, USA

Golfers
$100

Those participating in the fun will receive breakfast, and bay fees are included.

Spectator/Guest
$65

Will not be participating in golfing activities, but will receive breakfast.

Event Donor
Pay what you can

No donation is too big or too small!

Bay Sponsors
$500

Your name or organization/logo will appear on the Bay Wall.

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Your name or organization's logo will appear on all social media outlets. Spots for 4 golfers. Bay recognition included.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Your name or organization's logo will appear on all communications, including website and social media recognition. Spots for 8 golfers. Bay recognition included—event signage and recognition during the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!