The Big Golf Event

Those participating in the fun will receive breakfast, and bay fees are included.
Will not be participating in golfing activities, but will receive breakfast.
No donation is too big or too small!
Your name or organization/logo will appear on the Bay Wall.
Your name or organization's logo will appear on all social media outlets. Spots for 4 golfers. Bay recognition included.
Your name or organization's logo will appear on all communications, including website and social media recognition. Spots for 8 golfers. Bay recognition included—event signage and recognition during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!