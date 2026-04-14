Maplewood Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Maplewood Elementary PTA

About this event

The Big Mingle 2026

3908 Avenue B

Austin, TX 78751, USA

Teacher / Staff ticket
Free

Open bar, dinner, dessert, dancing.

Community ticket
Pay what you can

Open bar & dinner. $65 covers your seat.

Cover a teacher
$65

Cover the cost for a teacher or staff member.

Cover a teacher & their guest
$130

Cover the cost for a teacher or staff member and their guest.

Dessert sponsor
$200

Cover paletas for the whole party.

Open bar sponsor
$500

Cover drinks for your friends & neighbors.

Letterpress sponsor
$750

Cover vintage letterpress posters for all teachers & staff.

Music sponsorship
$1,500

Cover the cost for the DJ.

Taco sponsor
$2,000

Cover tacos for the whole party.

Add a donation for Maplewood Elementary PTA

$

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