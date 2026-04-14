The Big Mingle 2026

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About this event
Open bar, dinner, dessert, dancing.
Open bar & dinner. $65 covers your seat.
Cover the cost for a teacher or staff member.
Cover the cost for a teacher or staff member and their guest.
Cover paletas for the whole party.
Cover drinks for your friends & neighbors.
Cover vintage letterpress posters for all teachers & staff.
Cover the cost for the DJ.
Cover tacos for the whole party.
$
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