Holy Family Academy

Hosted by

Holy Family Academy

About this event

The Big Pig Bash

3305 Sage Rd

Markham, VA 22643, USA *At the foot of the driveway, turn RIGHT. (Follow signs)

Early Bird Admission
$45
Available until May 20

Enjoy the live music with access to all main activities.

General Admission
$55
Available until Jun 20

Enjoy the live music with access to all main activities.

Last Chance Admission
$65

Enjoy the live music with access to all main activities.

The Piglet - Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$250 donation. 2 free tickets | Event program recognition.

The Rib Rocker
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$500 donation. 4 free tickets | Event program 1⁄4 page ad | Social

media promo.

Ham It Up
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

$1000 donation. 6 free tickets | Event program 1⁄2 page ad. | Event

banner | Social media promo

Hog Wild
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$2500 donation. 8 free tickets | Event program full page ad | Event

banner | Social media promo

Add a donation for Holy Family Academy

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