The Big Swing 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This basket has a little of something for everyone! Enjoy a variety of eco-friendly household items including hand-poured beeswax candles, a Primates Inc canvas tote bag, reusable smart notebook, and portable, wireless solar power charger! The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $175)
Starting bid
This awesome box of swag from Wisconsin's first farm animal sanctuary includes a canvas tote bag, hoodie, embroidered beanie, 24 oz. stainless steel water bottle, crocheted pig, stickers, and a framed print of Cookie the dwarf horse (16” x 20”). The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $165)
Starting bid
This fabulous box of swag from Tiny Hooves, a farm animal rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, includes a t-shirt, embroidered beanie, 2026 calendar, spiral notebook, sanctuary resident sponsorship package, vegan soap bar, and various stickers and buttons. The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $120)
Starting bid
This gift basket includes everything you need to prepare Italian-themed meals, including a bottle of wine, wine glasses (2), pasta and sauce, olive oil, and dessert cookies. Also included are a pizza cutter, decorative kitchen towel, and small candle. Buon Appetito! The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $175)
Starting bid
This gift basket includes everything you need to prepare Italian-themed meals, including a bottle of wine, wine glasses (2), pasta and sauce, olive oil, and dessert cookies. Also included are a pizza cutter, decorative kitchen towel, and small candle. Buon Appetito! The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $175)
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this bundle of cruelty-free self-care items from renowned vegan brands Hurraw!, MadHippie, and Booda Organics! Bundle includes a canvas tote bag, lip balms, face care items, and body cleansers and balms. The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $150)
Starting bid
Enjoy nourishing, cruelty-free, vegan color for lips, eyes, and cheeks! Bundle includes a canvas make-up tote, trio of colored lip balms, and tinted color sticks for eyes, cheeks, and lips. The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $130)
Starting bid
These beautiful, locally crafted crochet pieces make perfect gifts for friends or for your own young children! The bundle includes a soft yellow blanket (approximately 50 in. x 50 in.), light brown monkey security blanket, and a dark brown monkey hat with matching scarf. The hat and scarf are appropriate for children aged 4 to 10. The bundle also includes two white cloth storage baskets (approximately 10 in. long x 9 in. wide). The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $140)
Starting bid
Awarded Wisconsin’s SBA Emerging Small Business of the Year in 2023, Just Veggiez is Madison’s only 100% Black-owned, family-owned, vegan restaurant. Enjoy a dine-in experience for six at the restaurant’s State Street location. Gift certificate is valid for any combination of delicious appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $250)
Starting bid
Enjoy a bite at a variety of Madison-based restaurants including Buck & Honeys ($25), CocoVaa Chocolatier ($25), and any of the Food Fight group establishments ($50). The winning bidder will collect the gift certificates at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $100)
Starting bid
Located at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s east side, Green Owl Café specializes in vegetarian and vegan comfort food. Enjoy take-out or dine-in at their cozy Atwood Avenue location that includes a full-service bar with local beers and spirits. The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $100)
Starting bid
Located at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s east side, Green Owl Café specializes in vegetarian and vegan comfort food. Enjoy take-out or dine-in at their cozy Atwood Avenue location that includes a full-service bar with local beers and spirits.The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $100)
Starting bid
Pre-order one dozen (12) made-to-order cupcakes from Heirloom Bakery, a Madison-based all vegan bakery! Heirloom uses organic ingredients whenever possible, and gluten-free options are available upon request. The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $50)
Starting bid
Pre-order vegan baked goods from one of Madison's best vegan bakeries! All ingredients in Black Squirrel’s bakery are free from dairy, eggs, gelatin, shellac, confectioners' glaze, carmine, and all those other sneaky things—right down to the sprinkles. An e-gift certificate will be emailed to the winning bidder. (Value: $100)
Starting bid
Located on the Baraboo River just a few blocks from downtown Baraboo, Driftless Glen Distillery crafts 100% grain-to-glass bourbon and rye. Enjoy a tour and tasting experience for four at the place named “Wisconsin Distillery of the Year” by New York International Spirits Competition. The winning bidder will collect four tour and tasting passes at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $80)
Starting bid
Win four free admissions to Comedy on State, Wisconsin's premier comedy club. This package includes four tickets with two free admissions per ticket. Tickets are valid for regularly scheduled shows: Thursdays & Fridays at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays & Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. The winning bidder will collect the tickets at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $104)
Starting bid
Win two tickets to one of the following Forward Theater productions in the 2025-26 season: Gutenberg! The Musical! by Anthony King & Scott Brown (November 6 – 23, 2025), Ironbound by Martyna Majok (January 29 – February 15, 2026), Lady Disdain by Lauren Gunderson (April 9 – April 26, 2026). The winning bidder will collect the ticket voucher at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $118)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a 60-minute Signature Massage & 30-minute Sauna, or choose any other services of the same value! The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $130)
Starting bid
Primates Incorporated founder and executive director, Amy Kerwin, shares her wellness journey by emulating the eating and exercise habits of the monkeys in the sanctuary’s care! This bundle includes Kerwin’s book, the Monkey Diet, which describes her journey, a $75 gift card for Woodman’s for healthy food purchases, and two GoMacro organic protein bars—one of Kerwin’s favorite snacks! The winning bidder will collect the item at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $90)
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four with carts at one of Dane County’s most picturesque courses! Valid any time Monday through Friday and after 12:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $335)
Starting bid
Maria Henry's approach to astrology consultations incorporates ancient techniques with modern interpretation to create a comprehensive and insightful experience. This one-hour birth chart analysis will reveal areas in your life where you can stretch, grow, and heal to reach your full potential. The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $140)
Starting bid
This 21-Day Animal Reiki Meditation Video Program will help you build (or renew) a solid foundation of daily meditation. Focusing on a different animal's energy
each day, you will meditate your way to a calmer, more
peaceful, inner balance that will help you navigate
life's daily challenges. The winning bidder will collect the gift certificate at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $49)
Starting bid
The Willy Street Co-op is Madison’s go-to grocer for fresh, local, organic, and natural foods. Owned by more than 33,000 Madison-area residents, the Co-op has locations on the north side, east side, and on the west side in Middleton. Use the $50 gift card at any location and for any item in the store! The winning bidder will collect the gift card and tote bag at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $50)
Starting bid
The Willy Street Co-op is Madison’s go-to grocer for fresh, local, organic, and natural foods. Owned by more than 33,000 Madison-area residents, the Co-op has locations on the north side, east side, and on the west side in Middleton. Use the $50 gift card at any location and for any item in the store! The winning bidder will collect the gift card and tote bag at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $50)
Starting bid
Local artist Marina Drake creates original pastel paintings and giclee prints of animals - mostly rescued residents at sanctuaries whose stories have inspired her. This is a framed print of Primates Incorporated's Bella. The winning bidder will collect the print at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $175)
Starting bid
Photographer Andrew Pederson perfectly captured the personalities of sanctuary residents Junior, Batman, and Mars in their outdoor enclosures! Each 5x7-inch print is framed. The winning bidder will collect the photos at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $75)
Starting bid
Donated by Janus Galleries, this piece, by award winning Chicago-based artist Tom Torluemke, depicts San Francisco’s famous bridge in the morning light as the fog lifts. Matted and framed in an elegant gold-bead molding, the piece measures 21.5 x 17.5 inches. The winning bidder will collect the piece at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $750)
Starting bid
Donated by Janus Galleries, this piece, “Rosa Pompina” is a lovely botanical print after the original watercolors of 19th century French artist Pierre Redoute. This beautiful piece, museum matted and framed, measures 13.5 x 15.5 inches. The winning bidder will collect the piece at the Big Swing event on November 15, 2025. (Value: $350)
Starting bid
Primates Incorporated’s dedicated welder, Adam Barlow, hand-crafted three beautiful planters designed for indoor or outdoor use. The smallest planter is 24 inches tall, the second largest is 30 inches tall, and the largest planter is 36 inches tall.
The winning bidder can either (1) travel to the Primates Incorporated sanctuary to collect the planters and receive a greenhouse and grounds tour, or (2) coordinate with Primates Incorporated to have the planters delivered to their home. (Value: $535)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!