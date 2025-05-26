The Big Swing 2025 Silent Auction

Primates Incorporated’s dedicated welder, Adam Barlow, hand-crafted three beautiful planters designed for indoor or outdoor use. The smallest planter is 24 inches tall, the second largest is 30 inches tall, and the largest planter is 36 inches tall.

The winning bidder can either (1) travel to the Primates Incorporated sanctuary to collect the planters and receive a greenhouse and grounds tour, or (2) coordinate with Primates Incorporated to have the planters delivered to their home. (Value: $535)