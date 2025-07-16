The Biogas Shoppe

Offered by
There are many ways to build a biodigester, this handbook offers a simple design with step-by-step instructions on how to build the body of a “baby dragon". The reader can easily adapt the design to use their own local available materials.
Looking to get started with biogas but not ready to invest in larger storage systems just yet? This handmade starter biogas bag is the perfect way to begin your journey!
- Great for learning how to store and use biogas
- Lightweight, portable, and manageable
- Crafted by Solar CITIES’ student interns using repurposed materials
- Excellent first step while deciding on long-term storage options
There are many types of storage — from expensive imported bags to custom systems made from IBC tanks or blue barrels. This affordable option lets you build confidence and experiment while you decide what works best for you.
Note: These are student-made and not guaranteed. But we’re here to help troubleshoot! Check the included insert for care tips.
All proceeds support our global biogas education mission. Your purchase helps feed a baby dragon — and its keeper!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!