The Biogas Shoppe

Looking to get started with biogas but not ready to invest in larger storage systems just yet? This handmade starter biogas bag is the perfect way to begin your journey!

- Great for learning how to store and use biogas

- Lightweight, portable, and manageable

- Crafted by Solar CITIES’ student interns using repurposed materials

- Excellent first step while deciding on long-term storage options



There are many types of storage — from expensive imported bags to custom systems made from IBC tanks or blue barrels. This affordable option lets you build confidence and experiment while you decide what works best for you.





Note: These are student-made and not guaranteed. But we’re here to help troubleshoot! Check the included insert for care tips.





All proceeds support our global biogas education mission. Your purchase helps feed a baby dragon — and its keeper!