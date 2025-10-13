The 2nd Annual Black Excellence Celebration 2026

Black Excellence VIP Table

Corporate Sponsor Experience

Place your brand at the forefront of culture, community, and celebration with the Black Excellence VIP Corporate Sponsor Table Experience—crafted for companies seeking premium visibility and authentic engagement.

Corporate VIP Table Includes (Seats 8):

Front-Row VIP Seating for executives, staff, or invited guests

Complimentary Bottle of Wine

Exclusive VIP Gift Bags for each guest

Customized Table Signage featuring your company name or logo

Premium Brand Visibility & Media Exposure

As a Corporate VIP Sponsor, your brand will receive high-impact exposure throughout the event:

Company Logo Placement on the official Step & Repeat backdrop

Meet & Greet with the Performing Artist

Red Carpet Interview with Doc Honeycutt, creating branded media moments

Multi-platform exposure through the live event supported by

WRRF 97.5 FM | Pumps For A Purpose (501(c)(3)) | The Reewind Network | Entrigue Magazine

Corporate VIP Investment

8-Person Corporate VIP Table: $1,600

This exclusive experience is ideal for businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and brands looking to align with Black Excellence while making a lasting impression on a highly engaged audience.

All sales are final. No refunds.