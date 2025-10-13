Pumps For A Purpose

Pumps For A Purpose

The 2nd Annual Black Excellence Celebration 2026

250 Kalahari Blvd

Pocono Manor, PA 18349, USA

General Admission
$120

This is a per person event. $120.00 Per Person. 🎭 Dress Code:

Upscale Formal Attire Required
Theme: Black and Red Elegance
(This will be enforced at the door!) No Refunds.

Teens Price
$100

Ages 16 to 18 years Old and They Also Must Be Dressed For The Event. $100.00 Per Teen. No Refunds.

Premium Placement Vendor $100–$125
$110

Vending at The Black Excellence Celebration
Showcase your brand at The Black Excellence Celebration on September 19th, 2026, from 5 PM to 11 PM Front row / entry area or near stage; includes Table & 2 Chairs. If You Want Meals That Is $120 Per Person and That Is Not Included With Vendors Fee 2 People Only. No Refunds. Dress Code Is Required.

Outdoor Vending(Hallway)
$85

Outdoor Vending at The Black Excellence Celebration
Join us as an Outdoor Vendor at The Black Excellence Celebration on September 19th, 2026, from 5 PM to 11 PM at Kalahari Resort. Showcase your products to guests as they arrive and enjoy the festivities, gaining great visibility and community engagement in a lively, celebratory atmosphere. No Refunds. And No Entry To Event Space.

Non For Profit Vendors Price.
$45

Includes table, 2 chairs, name mention in program. Location Hallway Area. No Refunds And No Entry To Event Space.

Corporate Sponsor Experience
$1,600

Black Excellence VIP Table

Corporate Sponsor Experience

Place your brand at the forefront of culture, community, and celebration with the Black Excellence VIP Corporate Sponsor Table Experience—crafted for companies seeking premium visibility and authentic engagement.

Corporate VIP Table Includes (Seats 8):

  • Front-Row VIP Seating for executives, staff, or invited guests
  • Complimentary Bottle of Wine
  • Exclusive VIP Gift Bags for each guest
  • Customized Table Signage featuring your company name or logo

Premium Brand Visibility & Media Exposure

As a Corporate VIP Sponsor, your brand will receive high-impact exposure throughout the event:

  • Company Logo Placement on the official Step & Repeat backdrop
  • Meet & Greet with the Performing Artist
  • Red Carpet Interview with Doc Honeycutt, creating branded media moments
  • Multi-platform exposure through the live event supported by
    WRRF 97.5 FM | Pumps For A Purpose (501(c)(3)) | The Reewind Network | Entrigue Magazine

Corporate VIP Investment

  • 8-Person Corporate VIP Table: $1,600

This exclusive experience is ideal for businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and brands looking to align with Black Excellence while making a lasting impression on a highly engaged audience.

All sales are final. No refunds.

Black Excellence VIP Table (Group) Only
$1,000

Black Excellence VIP Table

Individual & Group Experience

Celebrate Black Excellence in style with friends, family, or colleagues through the Black Excellence VIP Table Experience—designed for those who want an unforgettable evening with premium access and exclusive perks.

VIP Table Includes (Seats 6):

  • Front-Row VIP Seating — the best seats in the house
  • Complimentary Bottle of Wine
  • Exclusive VIP Gift Bags for your table
  • Personalized Table Signage featuring your group or celebration name

Exclusive VIP Moments

Your elevated VIP experience also includes:

  • Step & Repeat Photo Opportunities for memorable red-carpet moments
  • Meet & Greet with the Performing Artist
  • VIP access throughout the evening atmosphere

VIP Table Investment

  • 6-Person VIP Table: $1,000

Perfect for birthday celebrations, milestone moments, friend groups, and proud supporters of Black Excellence who want to experience the night at the highest level.

All sales are final. No refunds.

Friday Night Warm Up
$10

WRRF 97.5 FM & The New Jersey DJ’s Present

🎧 THE FRIDAY NIGHT WARM UP 🎧

Black Excellence Celebration Weekend Kickoff

📍 Kalahari Resort
🗓 Friday Night | 8:00 PM – 11:45 PM

Get ready to start the weekend the RIGHT way!

Music by:
DJ Ran • DJ Storm • DJ Grand G • DJ T Storm • DJ Dre 2Xs • DJ NAIM

Spinning the best in:
🎶 Classic Hip Hop
🎶 R&B
🎶 Jersey House

This high-energy night sets the tone leading into…

✨ The Black Excellence Celebration ✨

Saturday, September 19th

🎟 Tickets On Sale Now

When you purchase tickets to BOTH EVENTS, you unlock:

🏨 Discounted Kalahari Room Rate
🛏 2 Queen Beds + Pullout Couch
💦 4 Water Park Passes Included

Kids are welcome at the resort
🚫 But cannot attend the events

🎫 Get Your Tickets Here:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-black-excellence-celebration--2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!