The 2nd Annual Black Excellence Celebration 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This is a per person event. $120.00 Per Person. 🎭 Dress Code:
Upscale Formal Attire Required
Theme: Black and Red Elegance
(This will be enforced at the door!) No Refunds.
Ages 16 to 18 years Old and They Also Must Be Dressed For The Event. $100.00 Per Teen. No Refunds.
Vending at The Black Excellence Celebration
Showcase your brand at The Black Excellence Celebration on September 19th, 2026, from 5 PM to 11 PM Front row / entry area or near stage; includes Table & 2 Chairs. If You Want Meals That Is $120 Per Person and That Is Not Included With Vendors Fee 2 People Only. No Refunds. Dress Code Is Required.
Outdoor Vending at The Black Excellence Celebration
Join us as an Outdoor Vendor at The Black Excellence Celebration on September 19th, 2026, from 5 PM to 11 PM at Kalahari Resort. Showcase your products to guests as they arrive and enjoy the festivities, gaining great visibility and community engagement in a lively, celebratory atmosphere. No Refunds. And No Entry To Event Space.
Includes table, 2 chairs, name mention in program. Location Hallway Area. No Refunds And No Entry To Event Space.
Place your brand at the forefront of culture, community, and celebration with the Black Excellence VIP Corporate Sponsor Table Experience—crafted for companies seeking premium visibility and authentic engagement.
As a Corporate VIP Sponsor, your brand will receive high-impact exposure throughout the event:
This exclusive experience is ideal for businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and brands looking to align with Black Excellence while making a lasting impression on a highly engaged audience.
All sales are final. No refunds.
Celebrate Black Excellence in style with friends, family, or colleagues through the Black Excellence VIP Table Experience—designed for those who want an unforgettable evening with premium access and exclusive perks.
Your elevated VIP experience also includes:
Perfect for birthday celebrations, milestone moments, friend groups, and proud supporters of Black Excellence who want to experience the night at the highest level.
All sales are final. No refunds.
WRRF 97.5 FM & The New Jersey DJ’s Present
📍 Kalahari Resort
🗓 Friday Night | 8:00 PM – 11:45 PM
Get ready to start the weekend the RIGHT way!
Music by:
DJ Ran • DJ Storm • DJ Grand G • DJ T Storm • DJ Dre 2Xs • DJ NAIM
Spinning the best in:
🎶 Classic Hip Hop
🎶 R&B
🎶 Jersey House
This high-energy night sets the tone leading into…
Saturday, September 19th
When you purchase tickets to BOTH EVENTS, you unlock:
🏨 Discounted Kalahari Room Rate
🛏 2 Queen Beds + Pullout Couch
💦 4 Water Park Passes Included
Kids are welcome at the resort
🚫 But cannot attend the events
🎫 Get Your Tickets Here:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-black-excellence-celebration--2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!