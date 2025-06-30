The Black Hats Society's Silent Auction

Voucher for two tickets to the NASCAR Pennzoil 250 J Stand on July 26, 2025. The basket also includes an autographed photo of Tom Carnegie from the first Brickyard 400, snacks and water, and two sets of earplugs. Estimated value is $182.
Photography Session
$350
Starting bid
4-Hour photo session with Michael Sullivan Photography. Photo sessions can be used for senior pictures, family, engagements, sports, or other events. Estimated value is $700 and must be used before October 31, 2026.
Banish the Bed Head
$80
Starting bid
This basket includes $100 in gift cards to Bareknuckles, Bed Head conditioner, Goldwell hairspray, a head wrap, and tissue box cover. Estimated value is $159.
Bougie Beans & Popcorn
$25
Starting bid
A basket filled with Rancho Gordo dried beans and popcorn. It includes garbanzo, midnight black, pinto, and Mayan red beans, along with crimson popping corn and two bowls. Estimated value is $50.
Creative Kid's Pack
$70
Starting bid
Item 5 is a Disney Loungefly mini backpack filled with art supplies. It has an estimated value of $165.
