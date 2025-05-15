The Black Mom Ish Foundation's Silent Auction

2700 W 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring the family and come enjoy the sights and sounds of the Field Museum for 1 full year
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy soccer? This package is for you. Club level seats with 4 friends or family
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy some of Chicago's finest pizza solo or with friends with these gift cards.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
See Red and take the family or friends out for a night of NBA Basketball with the Chicago Bulls! 2 club level tickets with a parking pass
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax and reset with this basket full of lavender items: lavender heart shaped candle, lavender shower gel and body cream, aromatherapy clock, lavender incense, chamomile and lavender tea, lavender room and linen spray.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take home a beautiful painting created by Cynthia J. Davis. This original is matted and framed, making it a lovely addition to any home!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a lovely evening of first class dining at RPM.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Make it a wing night with four $25 gift cards!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 bottle of Coopers Hawk wine, 2 slate charcuterie boards, charcuterie utensils and board items, set of glasses, Italian picture, $50 gift card for wine
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Personally autographed photo from the Chicago Cubs pitcher
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Whether you’re a total beginner or looking to perfect your swing, this exclusive golf lesson package is your ticket to more confidence and precision on the course.
Golf Package Includes:
• (3) private lessons with an expert golf instructor
• Personalized coaching tailored to your skill level
• Expert tips on swing mechanics, putting, and course strategy
• Held at a golf course or simulator of your choice
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 White Sox tickets for an April or May 2026.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing