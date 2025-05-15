eventClosed

The Black Mom Ish Foundation's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

2700 W 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430, USA

Family passes (4) to the Field Museum item
$45

Bring the family and come enjoy the sights and sounds of the Field Museum for 1 full year

4 Club Level Chicago Fire Tickets item
$75

Enjoy soccer? This package is for you. Club level seats with 4 friends or family

(4) $25 Lou Malnati's gift cards item
$40

Enjoy some of Chicago's finest pizza solo or with friends with these gift cards.

(2) Bulls tickets item
$125

See Red and take the family or friends out for a night of NBA Basketball with the Chicago Bulls! 2 club level tickets with a parking pass

Relaxation basket (large) item
$50

Relax and reset with this basket full of lavender items: lavender heart shaped candle, lavender shower gel and body cream, aromatherapy clock, lavender incense, chamomile and lavender tea, lavender room and linen spray.

The Ancestors by Cynthia J. Davis item
$100

Take home a beautiful painting created by Cynthia J. Davis. This original is matted and framed, making it a lovely addition to any home!

$200 RPM Italian gift card item
$200 RPM Italian gift card
$100

Enjoy a lovely evening of first class dining at RPM.

Hooters Gift cards item
$30

Make it a wing night with four $25 gift cards!

Napa Valley Basket item
Napa Valley Basket
$75

1 bottle of Coopers Hawk wine, 2 slate charcuterie boards, charcuterie utensils and board items, set of glasses, Italian picture, $50 gift card for wine

Shota Imanaga autographed photo (valued at $200) item
$60

Personally autographed photo from the Chicago Cubs pitcher

Golf lessons (valued at $300) item
$75

Whether you’re a total beginner or looking to perfect your swing, this exclusive golf lesson package is your ticket to more confidence and precision on the course.



Golf Package Includes:

    •    (3) private lessons with an expert golf instructor

    •    Personalized coaching tailored to your skill level

    •    Expert tips on swing mechanics, putting, and course strategy

    •    Held at a golf course or simulator of your choice

(4) White Sox tickets item
$40

4 White Sox tickets for an April or May 2026.

Yo mamas gift baskets item
$30

