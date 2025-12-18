Surviving 4 Brown Girls Co

Black Survivors Gala 2026

Available until Feb 26
Survivors Gala (Early Bird & Members)
$99

No expiration

Our 1st Annual Survivors Charity Gala is being held to give recognition to the women and men of breast cancer in the black and brown communities. This event was created to bring impact, education, and advocacy to our underserved communities and I need your help.


This ticket is ONLY for members!!!! Pricing ends February 25th at midnight!


Survivors Gala (General)
$150

No expiration

Each ticket sold will help us generate and pack 8 survivor/thriver support boxes this year.


