The Black Tie Affair: An Evening in Monte Carlo

Hosted by
About this event
Admission includes: Hors d'oeuvres, Dinner, Dancing, Open Bar, and Faux Casino Chips. Tickets available until Mar 25.
Limited Offer...Admission includes: Hors d'oeuvres, Dinner, Dancing, Open Bar, and Faux Casino Chips.
Group Rate - 12 tickets for less than the price of 11.
Limited Offer...Admission includes: Hors d'oeuvres, Dinner, Dancing, Open Bar, and Faux Casino Chips.
Group Rate - 14 tickets for less than the price of 13.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!