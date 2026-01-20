Ymi Cultural Center Inc

Hosted by

Ymi Cultural Center Inc

About this event

The 2026 Black Tie Wedding & Special Event Expo: Vendor Registration

39 S Market St

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Venue Vendor item
Venue Vendor
$25

Choose this option if you have a venue rental

Clothing Vendor item
Clothing Vendor
$25

this option is for vendors providing Tailoring Services, Bridal and Special Clothing

Food, Catering, and Confection Vendors item
Food, Catering, and Confection Vendors
$25

This option is for those who are offering catering, cake, and confection services

Beverage and Bar Vendors item
Beverage and Bar Vendors
$25

This option is for those who are providing Bar and Beverage Services

Entertainment, DJ item
Entertainment, DJ
$25

Choose this option if you are a vendor who provides entertainment, DJ services, band or other performance based experiences

Photography and Videography item
Photography and Videography
$25

Choose this option for photography and videography services

Decor & Event Planner Vendors item
Decor & Event Planner Vendors
$25

Choose this option for vendors who provide decorations, balloon arches, florists, and linens

Other Vendor item
Other Vendor
$25

Choose this option if you provide something not mentioned above.

Add a donation for Ymi Cultural Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!