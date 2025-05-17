The BlackOut 26: Annual Scholarship Gala

815 Justison St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Early Bird Dinner
$165
Available until Dec 1

Includes champagne, 3 course meal, open bar, live music.

Early Bird VIP Dinner & Reception
$215
Available until Dec 1

Grants early (6:30) entry with access to the VIP Reception room. Includes champagne, 3 course meal, open bar, live music. VIP Swag Bag

Early Bird Table of 10
$1,600
Available until Dec 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes champagne, 3 course meal, open bar, live music.

Early Bird VIP Table of 10
$2,100
Available until Dec 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants early (6:30) entry with access to the VIP Reception room. Includes champagne, 3 course meal, open bar, live music, VIP swag.

Individual Dinner
$190

Includes 3 course meal, open bar, live music

VIP Dinner & Reception
$250

Grants early (6:30) entry with access to the VIP Reception room. Includes champagne, 3 course meal, open bar, live music. VIP Swag

Scholar
$165

For invited scholars only. Includes 3 course meal, live music

Add a donation for Rainey Day College Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!