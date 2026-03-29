Jack & Jill Of America Inc

Hosted by

Jack & Jill Of America Inc

About this event

The Bloom Bar: A Floral Design Experience

1113 Fulton St

Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA

General Admission
$150

About the Event

We are thrilled to host a private workshop where professional designers will guide us in creating stunning, personalized arrangements. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or have never picked up a pair of shears, this event celebrates our collective creativity in a beautiful, local setting.


Event Highlights

Floral Arrangement Workshop: Learn the art of floral design and create your own masterpiece under professional guidance.

Spring Cocktails & Light Bites: Sip on seasonal refreshments and enjoy delicious appetizers while you craft.

Community Impact: Proceeds from this event directly benefit the Brooklyn Chapter’s community service projects and scholarship fund.

Registration Details

Cost: $150 per person.

Availability: Space is limited to ensure an intimate workshop experience.

RSVP: Required to secure your spot.


Celebrate spring with creativity, cocktails, and community!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!