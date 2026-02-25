The Bloom Effect at The Eloise

Hosted by
About this event
Mt Horeb, WI 53572, USA
Ticket includes access to the full Bloom Effect. Ticket sales are final and non-refundable.
Please note: An optional donation line may appear at checkout. This is not connected to The Bloom Effect and is completely voluntary. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select $0 before completing your purchase.
Guests are welcome to dress in whatever makes them feel comfortable, with semi-formal attire or above as the suggested minimum.
Dinner from North and South, MC Host Jocko from Channel 15, Silent and Live Auction, Music by The Chillbillies, and more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!