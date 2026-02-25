The Bloom Effect at The Eloise

Ticket includes access to the full Bloom Effect. Ticket sales are final and non-refundable.





Please note: An optional donation line may appear at checkout. This is not connected to The Bloom Effect and is completely voluntary. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select $0 before completing your purchase.





Guests are welcome to dress in whatever makes them feel comfortable, with semi-formal attire or above as the suggested minimum.





Dinner from North and South, MC Host Jocko from Channel 15, Silent and Live Auction, Music by The Chillbillies, and more!