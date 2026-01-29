Hosted by

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

About this event

The Blu Derby 2026

174 E Long St

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Blu Derby General Admission
$85

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities which include; music, food, complimentary Signature drinks, cash bar, vendors, horse race and betting, best dressed and best hat contest and the after party which starts at 9:00pm.

Blu Derby Table
$680

Each table seats 8 people.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities which include; music, food, complimentary Signature drinks, cash bar, vendors, horse race and betting, best dressed and best hat contest and the after party which starts at 9:00pm.

Blu Derby After Dark - After party
$35

This ticket is good for the after party which starts at 9:00pm. Party with one of Columbus' hottest DJ's, Cash bar and vendors.

Vendor
$150

All vendors receive a 6 foot table and entry for 2 people. They are also welcome to enjoy the food. Product being sold must be approved.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Your logo will be featured on all marketing material throughout the event and prominently displayed on our website.  Your company will be mentioned as a sponsor on all local media and social media platforms. Your company will have its own back drop prominently displayed at the Blu Derby. Your sponsorship will also include a private table of 8 with tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo will be featured on all marketing material and provided branding exposure at the event itself. Your company will be recognized as a sponsor for one of our game events. Your company will receive 4 tickets to the event.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Your logo will be featured on all marketing material and provided branding exposure at the event itself. Your company will receive 2 tickets to the event.

Friends of Sigma
$250

Your company, organization or family will be recognized as a sponsor of the Blu Derby. You will also receive 1 ticket to the Blu Derby.

Wine Auction
$20

Your opportunity to win a high end bottle of wine. All proceeds go towards scholarships.

Add a donation for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

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