The Blu Derby 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities which include; music, food, complimentary Signature drinks, cash bar, vendors, horse race and betting, best dressed and best hat contest and the after party which starts at 9:00pm.
Each table seats 8 people.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities which include; music, food, complimentary Signature drinks, cash bar, vendors, horse race and betting, best dressed and best hat contest and the after party which starts at 9:00pm.
This ticket is good for the after party which starts at 9:00pm. Party with one of Columbus' hottest DJ's, Cash bar and vendors.
All vendors receive a 6 foot table and entry for 2 people. They are also welcome to enjoy the food. Product being sold must be approved.
Your logo will be featured on all marketing material throughout the event and prominently displayed on our website. Your company will be mentioned as a sponsor on all local media and social media platforms. Your company will have its own back drop prominently displayed at the Blu Derby. Your sponsorship will also include a private table of 8 with tickets.
Your logo will be featured on all marketing material and provided branding exposure at the event itself. Your company will be recognized as a sponsor for one of our game events. Your company will receive 4 tickets to the event.
Your logo will be featured on all marketing material and provided branding exposure at the event itself. Your company will receive 2 tickets to the event.
Your company, organization or family will be recognized as a sponsor of the Blu Derby. You will also receive 1 ticket to the Blu Derby.
Your opportunity to win a high end bottle of wine. All proceeds go towards scholarships.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!