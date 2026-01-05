Hosted by

About this raffle

The Blu House's Dinner Raffle ($250 Gift Card and 2016 Wine Vermejo by Tamber Bay, Napa Valley )

3 Ticket Bundle
$25
This includes 3 tickets

1 Ticket
$10

Official Terms & Conditions

Sponsor:
This raffle is sponsored by The BluHouse, a nonprofit organization.

Eligibility:

  • Participants must be 21 years of age or older to enter and win due to the inclusion of alcohol.
  • Raffle is open to legal residents of the United States.
  • Employees, board members, and immediate family members of BluHouse may participate unless otherwise restricted by organizational policy.

How to Enter:

  • Raffle tickets may be purchased at the designated price and locations announced by BluHouse.
  • No limit on the number of tickets purchased per person unless otherwise stated.
  • No purchase method other than ticket purchase is available for entry.

Prize:

  • One (1) winner will receive:
    • One (1) bottle of wine, and
    • One (1) $250 Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood gift card.
  • Prize is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and no cash substitution is permitted.

Alcohol Disclaimer:

  • Winner must present valid government-issued identification proving they are 21 years or older at the time of prize claim.
  • BluHouse is not responsible for alcohol consumption after prize delivery. Please drink responsibly.

Winner Selection & Notification:

  • The winner will be selected at random on the date announced by BluHouse.
  • Winner will be notified via the contact information provided at the time of entry.
  • If the winner does not respond within 48 hours, BluHouse reserves the right to select an alternate winner.

Prize Pickup:

  • Prize must be picked up at a BluHouse-designated location or as otherwise arranged.
  • Shipping is not guaranteed unless explicitly stated.

Taxes:

  • Any applicable federal, state, or local taxes associated with the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

General Conditions:

  • By entering, participants agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
  • BluHouse reserves the right to cancel or modify the raffle if unforeseen circumstances arise.
  • Entry constitutes permission for BluHouse to use the winner’s name and/or likeness for promotional purposes without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Compliance:

  • This raffle is void where prohibited by law and is conducted in accordance with applicable Texas and federal regulations.
