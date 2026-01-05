The Blu House's Dinner Raffle ($250 Gift Card and 2016 Wine Vermejo by Tamber Bay, Napa Valley )

Official Terms & Conditions
Sponsor:
This raffle is sponsored by The BluHouse, a nonprofit organization.
Eligibility:
- Participants must be 21 years of age or older to enter and win due to the inclusion of alcohol.
- Raffle is open to legal residents of the United States.
- Employees, board members, and immediate family members of BluHouse may participate unless otherwise restricted by organizational policy.
How to Enter:
- Raffle tickets may be purchased at the designated price and locations announced by BluHouse.
- No limit on the number of tickets purchased per person unless otherwise stated.
- No purchase method other than ticket purchase is available for entry.
Prize:
- One (1) winner will receive:
- One (1) bottle of wine, and
- One (1) $250 Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood gift card.
- Prize is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and no cash substitution is permitted.
Alcohol Disclaimer:
- Winner must present valid government-issued identification proving they are 21 years or older at the time of prize claim.
- BluHouse is not responsible for alcohol consumption after prize delivery. Please drink responsibly.
Winner Selection & Notification:
- The winner will be selected at random on the date announced by BluHouse.
- Winner will be notified via the contact information provided at the time of entry.
- If the winner does not respond within 48 hours, BluHouse reserves the right to select an alternate winner.
Prize Pickup:
- Prize must be picked up at a BluHouse-designated location or as otherwise arranged.
- Shipping is not guaranteed unless explicitly stated.
Taxes:
- Any applicable federal, state, or local taxes associated with the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.
General Conditions:
- By entering, participants agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
- BluHouse reserves the right to cancel or modify the raffle if unforeseen circumstances arise.
- Entry constitutes permission for BluHouse to use the winner’s name and/or likeness for promotional purposes without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law.
Compliance:
- This raffle is void where prohibited by law and is conducted in accordance with applicable Texas and federal regulations.