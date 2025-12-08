BLU Tier Organization

The B.L.U. Tier Monthly Membership Program

Hope Giver
$5

Renews monthly

Your $5 monthly gift provides essential support, emergency resources, and hope for families rebuilding their lives. Small amount, powerful impact.

Family Advocate
$10

Renews monthly

Your $10 monthly contribution strengthens our programs and helps families access stability, support, and resources when they need them most.

Community Champion
$25

Renews monthly

Your $25 monthly donation expands our outreach, funds family services, and fuels long-term change in the community.

Partner in Purpose
$100

Renews monthly

Your annual gift plays a crucial role in sustaining B.L.U. Tier's mission, supporting essential programs, and empowering families throughout the year.

