The Blue Dot Drive

The Bella Canvas 3001 is a classic unisex jersey short sleeve tee that fits like a well-loved favorite.





Made with 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, the Bella Canvas 3001 is a lightweight fabric that's breathable and easy to layer. Perfect for active and leisure wear.





Bella+Canvas manufactures all its products in the US and internationally in humane, no-sweat-shop, sustainable way and is part of the Fair Labor Association as well as Platinum WRAP certified.





The tear-away label minimizes skin irritations.



