The Blue Ribbon 5K Run/Walk

Elevate your race-day experience while making an even greater impact in the fight against prostate cancer. As a VIP participant, you'll enjoy exclusive perks, premium amenities, and special recognition for supporting our mission to promote men's health and early detection.





Includes:

✔ VIP Check-In

✔ Premium Event Shirt

✔ Exclusive Gift Bag

✔ Breakfast Voucher

✔ Reserved Seating

✔ Finisher Medal

✔ VIP Recognition