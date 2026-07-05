A man in a blue "Early Detection Saves Lives" t-shirt runs in the foreground of a 5K run/walk for prostate cancer awareness, with city buildings and palm trees in the background.
Beta Beta Lambda Educational Committee

Hosted by

Beta Beta Lambda Educational Committee

About this event

The Blue Ribbon 5K Run/Walk

18701 NW 17th Ave

Miami Gardens, FL 33056, USA

EARLY BIRD
$25
Available until Jul 31

Be one of the first to register and save! Secure your spot at a discounted rate while supporting prostate cancer awareness for men.


Includes:

✔ Official Event T-Shirt

✔ Finisher Medal

✔ Race Bib

✔ Post-Race Refreshments

✔ Health & Wellness Village

General Registration
$30

Join hundreds of runners and walkers as we come together to raise awareness for men's prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.


Includes:

✔ Official Event Shirt

✔ Finisher Medal

✔ Race Bib

✔ Refreshments

✔ Wellness Village


Race Day Registration
$40

Didn't register in advance? No problem! Sign up on race day and be part of this impactful community event. Includes a race bib, finisher medal, refreshments, and an event T-shirt while supplies last.


Includes

✔ Race Entry

✔ Medal

✔ Shirt (while supplies last)

VIP Registration
$65

Elevate your race-day experience while making an even greater impact in the fight against prostate cancer. As a VIP participant, you'll enjoy exclusive perks, premium amenities, and special recognition for supporting our mission to promote men's health and early detection.


Includes:

✔ VIP Check-In

✔ Premium Event Shirt

✔ Exclusive Gift Bag

✔ Breakfast Voucher

✔ Reserved Seating

✔ Finisher Medal

✔ VIP Recognition

Add a donation for Beta Beta Lambda Educational Committee

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