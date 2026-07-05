The Blue Ribbon 5K Run/Walk

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About this event
Be one of the first to register and save! Secure your spot at a discounted rate while supporting prostate cancer awareness for men.
Includes:
✔ Official Event T-Shirt
✔ Finisher Medal
✔ Race Bib
✔ Post-Race Refreshments
✔ Health & Wellness Village
Join hundreds of runners and walkers as we come together to raise awareness for men's prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.
Includes:
✔ Official Event Shirt
✔ Finisher Medal
✔ Race Bib
✔ Refreshments
✔ Wellness Village
Didn't register in advance? No problem! Sign up on race day and be part of this impactful community event. Includes a race bib, finisher medal, refreshments, and an event T-shirt while supplies last.
Includes
✔ Race Entry
✔ Medal
✔ Shirt (while supplies last)
Elevate your race-day experience while making an even greater impact in the fight against prostate cancer. As a VIP participant, you'll enjoy exclusive perks, premium amenities, and special recognition for supporting our mission to promote men's health and early detection.
Includes:
✔ VIP Check-In
✔ Premium Event Shirt
✔ Exclusive Gift Bag
✔ Breakfast Voucher
✔ Reserved Seating
✔ Finisher Medal
✔ VIP Recognition
$
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