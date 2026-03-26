Lisa Sandel Police Women’s Foundation

Hosted by

Lisa Sandel Police Women’s Foundation

About this event

The Blue Rose Walk/Run

Vendor Table
$50

Vendor

Chief Sponsor
$5,000

Event Day Business Tent - Premium 10x10(Table provided)


Logo on Race T-Shirt - Large logo on top


Social Media Features - 4 dedicated posts


Finish Line Photo Backdrop - exclusive logo


Complimentary Entries - 5 race passes


Podium Recognition - Live Shoutout


Digital Recognition- website and email 

Major Sponsor
$2,500

Event Day Business Tent - Standard 10x10(Table provided)


Logo on Race T-Shirt - Medium size logo 


Social Media Features - 2 dedicated posts


Finish Line Photo Backdrop - shared logo


Complimentary Entries - 4 race passes


Podium Recognition - Live Shoutout


Digital Recognition- website and email 

Lieutenant Sponsor
$1,000

Event Day Business Tent - Standard 10x10(Table not provided)


Logo on Race T-Shirt - Small Logo


Social Media Features - Grouped


Finish Line Photo Backdrop - Name


Complimentary Entries - 3 race passes


Podium Recognition - n/a


Digital Recognition- website only

Sergeant Sponsor
$500

Event Day Business Tent - N/A


Logo on Race T-Shirt - Name only


Social Media Features - Grouped


Finish Line Photo Backdrop - N/A


Complimentary Entries - 2 race passes


Podium Recognition - N/A


Digital Recognition- website only

Officer Sponsor
$250

Event Day Business Tent - N/A


Logo on Race T-Shirt - Name only


Social Media Features - Grouped


Finish Line Photo Backdrop - N/A


Complimentary Entries - N/A


Podium Recognition - N/A


Digital Recognition- website only

Add a donation for Lisa Sandel Police Women’s Foundation

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