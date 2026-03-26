The Blue Rose Walk/Run

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About this event
Vendor
Event Day Business Tent - Premium 10x10(Table provided)
Logo on Race T-Shirt - Large logo on top
Social Media Features - 4 dedicated posts
Finish Line Photo Backdrop - exclusive logo
Complimentary Entries - 5 race passes
Podium Recognition - Live Shoutout
Digital Recognition- website and email
Event Day Business Tent - Standard 10x10(Table provided)
Logo on Race T-Shirt - Medium size logo
Social Media Features - 2 dedicated posts
Finish Line Photo Backdrop - shared logo
Complimentary Entries - 4 race passes
Podium Recognition - Live Shoutout
Digital Recognition- website and email
Event Day Business Tent - Standard 10x10(Table not provided)
Logo on Race T-Shirt - Small Logo
Social Media Features - Grouped
Finish Line Photo Backdrop - Name
Complimentary Entries - 3 race passes
Podium Recognition - n/a
Digital Recognition- website only
Event Day Business Tent - N/A
Logo on Race T-Shirt - Name only
Social Media Features - Grouped
Finish Line Photo Backdrop - N/A
Complimentary Entries - 2 race passes
Podium Recognition - N/A
Digital Recognition- website only
Event Day Business Tent - N/A
Logo on Race T-Shirt - Name only
Social Media Features - Grouped
Finish Line Photo Backdrop - N/A
Complimentary Entries - N/A
Podium Recognition - N/A
Digital Recognition- website only
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