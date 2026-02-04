The Blue Soirée 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and a limited open bar.
(For table pricing, please use the option below.)
Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and a limited open bar.
This is a special table pricing which includes 8 tickets for your table. Please make sure to include each of your guests name for the 8 tickets on the next screen.
-2 Tickets with dedicated seating.
-Recognition as an official event sponsor.
-Name listed in program.
-Verbal recognition and 1 social media acknowledgment.
-4 Tickets with dedicated seating.
-Recognition as an official event sponsor.
-Name listed in program.
-Verbal recognition, 2-3 social media acknowledgments with logo placement.
-6 Tickets with dedicated seating.
-Prominent logo placement on event material.
-Recognition as an official event sponsor.
-Name listed in program.
-Formal recognition during event
-Dedicated social media sponsor feature.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!