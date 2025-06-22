Santa Rosa Police K9 Association

The Blue Tie Affair

1455 Corporate Center Pkwy

Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA

Single Ticket
$150

Single Ticket

Includes dinner and 2 drink tickets

The Treat Box Sponsorship
$250

Website and social media recognition for you and your business leading up to and after the event.

**NO EVENT TICKETS INCLUDED

The Silver Paw Sponsorship
$500

Your business logo and name recognized at the event.

Website and social media recognition for you and your business leading up to and after the event.

**NO EVENT TICKETS INCLUDED

The Patrol Partner Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Person Table

20 Drink tickets

Swag Bags for all guests.


Your name and logo recognized at the event, including by MC.


Website and social media recognition for you and your business leading up to and after the event.


The Top Dog Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Person Table

40 Drink tickets

Swag Bags for all guests.

VIP Parking


Your name and logo recognized at the event, including by MC.


Website and social media recognition for you and your business leading up to and after the event.

The Handler's Choice Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Person Table

VIP Tableside Meet and Greet with a K9 and their Handler

Tableside Drink Service

Swag Bags for all guests.

VIP Parking


Your name and logo recognized at the event, including by MC.


Website and social media recognition for you and your business leading up to and after the event.

