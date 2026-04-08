BOLD Huntsville

Hosted by

BOLD Huntsville

About this event

The BOLD Market: Vendor Registration (2026)

701 Amphitheater Dr NW

Huntsville, AL 35806, USA

Kid Entrepreneur (18 and Under)
$100

Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth. You must be 18 years old and under to purchase this ticket.

Food Vendor - Previous Vendor
$150
Available until May 31

Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.

Non-Food Vendor - Early Bird
$175
Available until Jun 30

Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.

Food Vendor - Early Bird
$150
Available until Jun 30

Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.

Non-Food Vendor
$225
Available until Jul 31

Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.

Food Vendor
$225
Available until Jul 31

Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.

BOLD Spotlight LIVE (Coming Soon)
$25

Want to shine a little brighter at The BOLD Market?
Sign up for a 5-minute live spotlight with our MCs during the event and share your story, product, or special offer/giveaway with the crowd!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!