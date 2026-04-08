The BOLD Market: Vendor Registration (2026)

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About this event
Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth. You must be 18 years old and under to purchase this ticket.
Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.
Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.
Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.
Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.
Each vendor will be provided a 10x10 space. Please bring your own tent, sandbags, tables, and chairs to set up your booth.
Want to shine a little brighter at The BOLD Market?
Sign up for a 5-minute live spotlight with our MCs during the event and share your story, product, or special offer/giveaway with the crowd!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!