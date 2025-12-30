The Bolivar Area Historical Society's 2026 Membership Renewal

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Individual memberships are $20 per year.
Family – A family membership shall include spouses/partners, children aged 25 and under, or family member aged 65 or older living in the same household under the same roof. Family membership shall have two votes regardless of the number of members from any one family. Support our organization by becoming family members!
Student – Anyone 17 years of age or younger may become a Student Member. Student members shall not have a vote.
Your continued membership will include recognition of your business as a supporter of The Bolivar Area Historical Society in our events and listed as such on our social media.
