The Bonnie Plants Foundation's Silent Auction

Guided Quail Hunt at Auburn Oaks Farm

Experience the thrill of a traditional Southern quail hunt at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm, nestled in the heart of Alabama. This exclusive package offers a half-day guided hunt for up to two guests, complete with trained dogs, expert guides, and breathtaking scenery.

🐦 Premier Hunting Grounds – Known for its abundant game and pristine habitat

🐕 Professional Guides & Dogs – Ensuring a safe, successful, and memorable outing

📅 Flexible Scheduling – Hunt to be scheduled at your convenience during the season

Whether you're a seasoned hunter or looking for a unique outdoor adventure, this experience promises camaraderie, excitement, and lasting memories.