eventClosed

The Bonnie Plants Foundation's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

Opelika, AL, USA

VIP NASCAR Experience with the Love's Racing Team item
VIP NASCAR Experience with the Love's Racing Team item
VIP NASCAR Experience with the Love's Racing Team
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

VIP NASCAR experience Love's Travel Stops.

  • Two VIP tickets
  • Opportunity to sit in the pit box right next to the crew chief and watch pit stops happen up close from the #34 pit stall.
  • The specific race and location will be determined later, partially based on where the winner location and a race that Love’s is the primary sponsor on the car. 
2 Person Quail Hunt at Pursell Farms(Two Day) item
2 Person Quail Hunt at Pursell Farms(Two Day) item
2 Person Quail Hunt at Pursell Farms(Two Day)
$1,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

You are currently bidding on a guided quail hunt at the beautiful Pursell Farms for you and one other person with Bonnie CEO Al Cheatham and Bonnie CFO Justin Funk. First day will include lunch and an afternoon hunt with overnight accommodations at the farm. The Second Day will include Breakfast, Morning Hunt, Lunch and then departure. Dates for the hunt can be selected at a future date around schedules.

2 Person Quail Hunt at Auburn Oaks Farm(Half Day) item
2 Person Quail Hunt at Auburn Oaks Farm(Half Day) item
2 Person Quail Hunt at Auburn Oaks Farm(Half Day) item
2 Person Quail Hunt at Auburn Oaks Farm(Half Day)
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Guided Quail Hunt at Auburn Oaks Farm

Experience the thrill of a traditional Southern quail hunt at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm, nestled in the heart of Alabama. This exclusive package offers a half-day guided hunt for up to two guests, complete with trained dogs, expert guides, and breathtaking scenery.

  • 🐦 Premier Hunting Grounds – Known for its abundant game and pristine habitat
  • 🐕 Professional Guides & Dogs – Ensuring a safe, successful, and memorable outing
  • 📅 Flexible Scheduling – Hunt to be scheduled at your convenience during the season

Whether you're a seasoned hunter or looking for a unique outdoor adventure, this experience promises camaraderie, excitement, and lasting memories.

Nick Saban Autograph Picture item
Nick Saban Autograph Picture
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Nick Saban Autographed Alabama Crimson Tide Memorabilia

Own a piece of college football history with this exclusive autographed item from legendary coach Nick Saban. Whether you're a die-hard Alabama fan or a collector of iconic sports memorabilia, this signed piece is a must-have.

  • 🖊️ Hand-Signed by Nick Saban – One of the most celebrated coaches in NCAA history
  • 🏆 Perfect for Display – A standout addition to any office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection

Celebrate the legacy of a coach who redefined excellence in college football. Bid now and bring home a symbol of championship greatness!

Bruce Pearl Autograph - UT Basketball item
Bruce Pearl Autograph - UT Basketball
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bruce Pearl Autographed Tennessee Volunteers Basketball

Celebrate a memorable era in Tennessee basketball with this authentic, hand-signed basketball by Coach Bruce Pearl. Known for his energetic coaching style and leading the Volunteers to multiple NCAA tournament appearances, Pearl remains a beloved figure in college basketball.

  • 🧡 A must-have for any Vols fan or sports memorabilia collector

Whether you're a Tennessee alum, a basketball enthusiast, or simply appreciate legendary coaching, this piece is a standout addition to any collection. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Vols history!

Bonnie Branded Whisky Barrel item
Bonnie Branded Whisky Barrel
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Martha Stewart Autograph w/Gardening Book #1 item
Martha Stewart Autograph w/Gardening Book #1 item
Martha Stewart Autograph w/Gardening Book #1
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

🌿 Martha Stewart Autographed Photo & Gardening Book Bundle

Celebrate the art of gardening and timeless elegance with this exclusive bundle featuring:

  • A personally autographed photo of Martha Stewart, the iconic lifestyle expert known for her impeccable taste and gardening wisdom.
  • A copy of her bestselling gardening book, filled with expert tips, beautiful photography, and inspiration for gardeners of all levels.

Whether you're a seasoned horticulturist or just starting your green-thumb journey, this collector’s item is a perfect addition to your home or garden library. A must-have for fans of Martha Stewart and lovers of all things botanical!

Martha Stewart Autograph w/Gardening Book #2 item
Martha Stewart Autograph w/Gardening Book #2 item
Martha Stewart Autograph w/Gardening Book #2
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

🌿 Martha Stewart Autographed Photo & Gardening Book Bundle

Celebrate the art of gardening and timeless elegance with this exclusive bundle featuring:

  • A personally autographed photo of Martha Stewart, the iconic lifestyle expert known for her impeccable taste and gardening wisdom.
  • A copy of her bestselling gardening book, filled with expert tips, beautiful photography, and inspiration for gardeners of all levels.

Whether you're a seasoned horticulturist or just starting your green-thumb journey, this collector’s item is a perfect addition to your home or garden library. A must-have for fans of Martha Stewart and lovers of all things botanical!

Steven Pearl Autograph Basketball item
Steven Pearl Autograph Basketball
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Tomato Chainsaw Carving item
Tomato Chainsaw Carving
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving item
Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving item
Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving item
Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving Gnome item
Bonnie Plants Chainsaw Carving Gnome
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Smokin Ed's Autograph Hot Sauce item
Smokin Ed's Autograph Hot Sauce
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Smokin Ed's Hot Sauce Collection Auto item
Smokin Ed's Hot Sauce Collection Auto
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cucumber Hombre Carving item
Cucumber Hombre Carving
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

You are currently bidding on a one of a kind cucumber chainsaw carving.

Gift Card Bundle item
Gift Card Bundle
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 Starbucks and $100 Outback

Tailgate Bundle item
Tailgate Bundle
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Chairs and Pro Mini-Hoop for Sporting Event Hangouts

Grilling Kit item
Grilling Kit
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Smokey Joe 14'' Grill, Tongs, and Griddle Toolkit

Tool Kit item
Tool Kit
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ratcheting Multi-Bit Driver, Tumbler, Portable Charger, 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, and Travel Cooler

Auburn Christmas Decor item
Auburn Christmas Decor
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Handmade Auburn Christmas Decoration framed.

Raised Bed and Mister item
Raised Bed and Mister
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Set of a Raised Garden Bed and Ortho Power Mister

Raised Bed and Mister item
Raised Bed and Mister
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Set of a Raised Garden Bed and Ortho Power Mister

Power Mister item
Power Mister
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

New Power Mister

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing