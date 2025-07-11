The Book Bountiful: A Revel Feast with the New Farmer's Almanac

Esperance, NY 12066, USA
Join us for the feast, performances, a copy of the Almanac, and special Riso-printed poster (available at this dinner only!). This ticket reflects the true cost of the event and helps sustain our work.
NOTE: We have a limited number of sliding-scale, reduced cost tickets available. If you would like details please email us at [email protected]
For those able to give a little extra and who want a little extra. Includes everything above, plus a complimentary copy of the Riso-printed Almanac Audio and Medicinal Supplement ($15 value), a Greenhorns tote bag, and a Greenhorns "Intergalactic Agrarian" Mixtape, and a copy of the previous volume (#6), as a thank you for your generous support.
NOTE: If you’re able to give more, please consider adding an extra donation at checkout. Your contribution helps keep the event accessible for all.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing