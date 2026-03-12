The Book Corner

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There were 38 ski areas in the southern Adiron-dacks, two of them were in Warrensburg and are included here.
Set in Thurman around 1898, the story is a continuation of Adirondack Gold’s Hollis and the strangers that arrived on the train and influenced his life.
A fictional story of a young boy, Hollis,sent to Thurman to live with his grandfather around 1895. For young and old alike.
A novel of the local Adirondacks and the American Civil War. 236 pages.
90 pages of Life in Warrensburg, Lake George and Corinth in the early 1900’s, with photos and a four-generation ancestry.Includes the first two books, PLUS Even More!
Seven ghost stories in Warrensburg alone. Fascinating read.Half of the price is donated to a local food pantry, in memory of the author
The Schroon River- A History of an Adirondack Valley and its People!
A 63 page soft cover book about the Schroon River,the town,its people, where it got its name, the movie that made it famous and the towns along the River’s path.
A Stitch in Time- Memories of the Empire Shirt Factory!
Interviews with Abbie Hastings by John Hastings and Elda Monroe by Jane Infantino. An 18 page booklet with photos assembled by John Hastings
By the Warren County Historical Society
A thoroughly detailed history of this northeastern New York county which was formed in 1813. Well-documented with numerous b/w photographs.
Stories of hope and despair in the Adirondack Wilderness after the American Revolution.
Great info about John Thurman
Around Warrensburg- Images of America Series
A 128 page soft cover book of photographs with descriptions of
Warrensburg and Chestertown
Tour Thurman: A self-guided Jaunt to Homes and history
Reflections and Recollections of the Town with a Past by Bea Greenwood
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!