Warrensburgh Thurman Historical Society

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Warrensburgh Thurman Historical Society

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The Book Corner

Lost Ski Areas of the Southern Adirondacks by Jeremy Davis item
Lost Ski Areas of the Southern Adirondacks by Jeremy Davis
$20

There were 38 ski areas in the southern Adiron-dacks, two of them were in Warrensburg and are included here.

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Summer of Strangers By Persis Granger item
Summer of Strangers By Persis Granger
$12

Set in Thurman around 1898, the story is a continuation of Adirondack Gold’s Hollis and the strangers that arrived on the train and influenced his life.

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Adirondack Gold by Persis Granger item
Adirondack Gold by Persis Granger
$10

A fictional story of a young boy, Hollis,sent to Thurman to live with his grandfather around 1895. For young and old alike.

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Leaves Torn Asunder By Glenn Pearsall item
Leaves Torn Asunder By Glenn Pearsall
$13

A novel of the local Adirondacks and the American Civil War. 236 pages.

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A Grandmother's Memories By Abbie Hastings item
A Grandmother's Memories By Abbie Hastings
$12

90 pages of Life in Warrensburg, Lake George and Corinth in the early 1900’s, with photos and a four-generation ancestry.Includes the first two books, PLUS Even More!

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Haunted Warren County By David Pitkin item
Haunted Warren County By David Pitkin
$10

Seven ghost stories in Warrensburg alone. Fascinating read.Half of the price is donated to a local food pantry, in memory of the author

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The Schroon River By Ann Breen Metcalfe item
The Schroon River By Ann Breen Metcalfe
$12

The Schroon River- A History of an Adirondack Valley and its People!

A 63 page soft cover book about the Schroon River,the town,its people, where it got its name, the movie that made it famous and the towns along the River’s path.

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A Stitch in Time By John Hastings item
A Stitch in Time By John Hastings
$5

A Stitch in Time- Memories of the Empire Shirt Factory!


Interviews with Abbie Hastings by John Hastings and Elda Monroe by Jane Infantino. An 18 page booklet with photos assembled by John Hastings

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Warren County: Its People & Their History Over Time item
Warren County: Its People & Their History Over Time
$20

By the Warren County Historical Society


A thoroughly detailed history of this northeastern New York county which was formed in 1813. Well-documented with numerous b/w photographs.

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When Men & Mountains Meet by Glenn Pearsall item
When Men & Mountains Meet by Glenn Pearsall
$19

Stories of hope and despair in the Adirondack Wilderness after the American Revolution.

Great info about John Thurman

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Around Warrensburg by John Hastings item
Around Warrensburg by John Hastings
$22

Around Warrensburg- Images of America Series


A 128 page soft cover book of photographs with descriptions of

Warrensburg and Chestertown

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Tour Thurman item
Tour Thurman
$12

Tour Thurman: A self-guided Jaunt to Homes and history

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Reflections & Recollections by Bea Greenwood item
Reflections & Recollections by Bea Greenwood
$6

Reflections and Recollections of the Town with a Past by Bea Greenwood

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Shipping Cost item
Shipping Cost
$6

Please add to all Orders being Shipped! Orders will not be mailed or processed until Shipping Fee is Paid.

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