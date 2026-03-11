The Boro Baking Bash Bid‑Off

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Starting bid
Dolly Parton authenticated autographed "Jolene" Gold Record in a framed display. Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 hit "Jolene"was inspired by a real-life bank teller who was flirtatious with her husband Carl Dean, shortly after they married. The name came from a young fan with red hair whom Parton met at a concert, blending a personal experience with a memorable name.The iconic 1973 original was previously nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1975 and 1976, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Dolly Parton won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group in 2017 for a live version of "Jolene" with Pentatonix.
Starting bid
Bob Dylan authenticated autographed "Times They Are A- Changin'" Gold Record in a framed display. This was Bob Dylan's first album to feature only original compositions. and included classic concerning issues such as racism, poverty, and social change. The title track is one of Dylan's most famous and many feel that it captures the spirit of social and political upheaval that characterized the 1960s. It was recorded in 1963 as Dylan toured with Joan Baez and gained fame, and debuted in 1964. The climactic lines of the final verse: "The order is rapidly fadin'/ And the first one now/ Will later be last/ For the times they are a-changin'" have a Biblical ring, and many have connected them with lines in the Gospel of Mark, 10:31, "But many that are first shall be last, and the last first."
Starting bid
This is an authenticated autographed by Paul McCartney Gold Record of The Beatles "Abbey Road" in a nice framed display. The album was released in 1969 and topped the charts in the US and UK, selling over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums. In 1970 they released "Let It Be" which was the last album before The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul went on to become a hit solo artist. The Guinness World Records recognized McCartney as the "most honored composer and performer in music", with 60 gold records (43 with the Beatles, 17 with Wings) and, as a member of the Beatles, sales of over 100 million singles and 100 million albums, and as the "most successful song writer", he wrote jointly or solo 43 songs which sold one million or more records between 1962 and 1978. In 2009,Guinness World Records again recognized McCartney as the "most successful songwriter" having written or co-written 188 charted records in the United Kingdom, of which 91 reached the top 10 and 33 made it to number one.
Starting bid
This very unique "Glamping Experience" in the heart of the Grand Canyon includes 3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a
Sky Dome for (2)
Stargazing with Telescopes
Live Music
Nightly S’mores. BUY NOW: $2,595! Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic
stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy a stay in a Grand Canyon Sky Dome with a queen bed, large panoramic view window, A/C, a modern private bathroom with rain shower, and wifi; it’s an authentic glamping experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Grand Canyon Sky Domes provide a perfect base for exploring the Grand Canyon. Each guest will also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid
during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be
completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with
care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year. Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience.
Starting bid
The Hilton Head SC Sailing Experience includes:
2 Night Hotel Stay in a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or
similar for (2)
Afternoon Sail Adventure on an America's Cup
Sailboat for (2). BUY NOW: $1,850! The world-famous Stars & Stripes is proud to call Hilton Head Island home. This grand and celebrated sailboat is the historical America’s Cup winning vessel designed and skippered by the famous Captain Dennis Conner also known as “Mister America’s Cup.” Aboard Stars & Stripes you find seating on the deck of the vessel and while under full sail you are welcome to
move about the deck. If you are a very experienced sailor or new to the water you will always
remember your experience aboard Stars & Stripes, a true living piece of American history! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hilton Head Island is justifiably famous for its incredible beaches and its world-class golf courses. It is regularly voted one of the best vacation destinations in the world. TEREMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Starting bid
This unique New Orleans Cooking School Experience includes:
2-Hour Cooking Demonstration with Full Meal, Recipes and Beverages for (2)
2 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt,
Marriott or similar for (2). BUY NOW: $1,750! Looking to add a little spice to your life? Look no further than the New Orleans Cooking School Experience! Louisianans are as proud of their food as they are their culture, and nothing makes that more apparent than the tradition of southern cuisine. Learn the refined art of Creole and Cajun cooking taught by various well-known local chefs whose specialties include southern
favorites such as Gumbo, Jambalaya and Pralines. New Orleans is a city with a rhythm, style and attitude all its own. It’s a city of festivals and
freewheeling fun. It’s a place where pirates and ghosts have free rein, where cemeteries are
above ground cities of the dead and Voodoo has its own royal queen. Here, Carnival stretches
for weeks, gumbo and crawfish recipes are family heirlooms and neighborhood pride is touted in all corners of the Big Easy. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Additional Blackout Dates: Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.
Starting bid
This Tropical Paradise Riviera Mayan Experience for 6 in Tulum, Mexico includes:
Tulum, Mexico 5-Night Private Home Stay in a 3-Bedroom, 3-Bath Villa for (6)
Amenities Include: Private Pool, Roof Top Deck with Soaking Pool, Outdoor Shower, Housekeeper, Outdoor Grill, Alfresco Dining, and more! BUY NOW: $3,395. Escape to the tropical paradise of Tulum with a dazzling private residence hideaway nestled
between Mexico’s lush jungles and the shimmering Caribbean Sea. This three-bedroom villa,
located in the gated community of Tankah, offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Riviera
Maya’s alluring oceans and emerald nature preserves, creating an extraordinary backdrop for your dream vacation. Just 75 yards from pristine white sands and vibrant coral reefs of the Caribbean, the home boasts a modern, open design with spacious living areas and elegant bedrooms with private terraces. Relax on the expansive rooftop sundeck as you soak in the luxurious rooftop tub, unwind on sunbeds, and sip tropical cocktails while taking in the spectacular sunrises and fiery sunsets over the golden horizon. Lush landscape surrounds
your sparkling waterfall pool, perfect for cooling off amid the colorful wildlife and tropical flora. Venture to nearby crystal-clear cenotes and ancient Mayan ruins during your days of
adventurous explorations. Witness the enchanting nesting turtles from May to November and enjoy the lively local cuisine, spa treatments, and world-class golf courses just minutes away.
Discover this stunning sanctuary designed for serenity, adventure, and unforgettable
memories amidst the Riviera Maya’s vibrant natural beauty and endless tropical charm. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Private Residence:
The images provided are actual images of the Private Residences in our portfolio. On the rarest of occasions and in preparation for unforeseen circumstances beyond our
control, such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, Auction Packages is committed to delivering a Private Residence and experience of equal
value and quality.
Starting bid
This KY Bourbon Blend Experience includes:
Custom Bourbon Blend Experience at Barrels &
Billets for (2)
1 Bottle of Your Choice Bourbon Blend from Barrels &
Billets for (2)
Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 3-Night
Stay for (2). BUY NOW: $2495! Raise a glass to the rich history and spirited atmosphere of Louisville on a classic Kentucky
getaway to the best of bourbon country. Indulge in a Custom Bourbon Blend Experience at
Barrels & Billets for an intoxicating journey through the bold tapestry of Kentucky's bourbon culture. Delight in the robust aromas of oak and caramel as you craft your own unique bourbon blend, guided by expert distillers who’ll unveil the secrets of this storied craft. As you savor the smooth, complex flavors of a flight of buzzy local bourbons, indulge in a selection of delectable small bites expertly selected to elevate each sip. This interactive experience offers a
glimpse into the art of bourbon-making and sends you home with a bottle of your choice of
crafted blend.
After your bourbon adventure, explore the historic charm of Louisville, renowned for its lively arts scene and culinary delights. Stroll through the city’s neighborhoods and discover hidden gems, from cozy whiskey bars to chic restaurants serving savory Southern fare. Whether you’re
a bourbon aficionado or a curious newcomer, enjoy every moment of your stay as you soak in a bespoke Kentucky blend experience infused with the warmth of bourbon heritage. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
The Custom Bourbon Blending Experience is available Thursday through Monday. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate in the blending and tastings. Blackout dates are the weeks of the Kentucky Derby, the Bourbon & Beyond festival, and the Preakness Stakes.
Starting bid
This Notes of Nashville Experience includes:
Admission to the Analog Music Venue for (2)
Dinner for (2) at a participating Nashville restaurant:
Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk
2 Night Stay at the Hutton Hotel for (2). BUY NOW: $2,050! Immerse yourself in the smooth sounds of Nashville’s unrivaled music scene with two
noteworthy nights of intimate live performances, sensational southern flavors, and vintage VIP venues along the storied streets of the city’s famed Music Row. Enjoy an eclectic array of entertainment from coveted concerts featuring renowned artists to exciting showcases of emerging stars with admission for two to the acclaimed Analog music venue. Located in the humming heart of downtown Nashville, this 300-person venue is famed for its luxuriously retro-southern lounge and vibrant nightlife. Unwind to captivating spoken word poetry, indulge in craft cocktails to the bumping beats of Tennessee's top DJs, or dance the night away to
electrifying live performances. Then make it dinner and a show as you sample the scintillating
flavors of the savory south with dinner for two at homegrown hotspots Hattie B’s, Henley, or
Husk Restaurant.
Let the silky serenity of Music City rock you to sleep with a stay at the radiant Hutton Hotel in the heart of downtown Nashville. Just steps from Music Row, the Hutton offers visitors the alluring rhythms of world-class accommodations with all the cozy comforts you’d expect from four-star southern hospitality. TEERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day as well the dates of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest.
Starting bid
This is an official NFL football signed by Quarterback Peyton Manning. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Manning is considered one of the greatest Quarterbacks in NFL history. He played 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and 4 seasons with the Denver Broncos. Manning played college football with the Tennessee Volunteers. He is a member of the Manning Football Dynasty, as son of NFL Quarterback Archie Manning, brother of NFL Quarterback Eli Manning and uncle of Texas Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning. For the Colts, he led them to 11 playoff appearances, eight division titles, three AFC Championships, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl XLI championship. For the Broncos, he helped them clinch their division each season and reach two Super Bowls. Manning's career ended with a victory in Super Bowl 50, making him the first starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl for more than one franchise.
Starting bid
This is a $50 Gift Certificate for Shacklett's award-winning photo restoration services. Whether you have a damaged photo or old, faded photo, Shacklett's can bring it back to life as a wonderful moment of your family and history.
Starting bid
This is a $50 Gift Certificate for Shacklett's VHS or Film Conversion to Digital. Do you have old film clips or VHS tapes that you'd like to convert to digital? Film and VHS tapes can deteriorate over time. But digital is saved forever!
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