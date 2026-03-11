The Boro Baking Bash Bid‑Off

This very unique "Glamping Experience" in the heart of the Grand Canyon includes 3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a

Sky Dome for (2)

Stargazing with Telescopes

Live Music

Nightly S’mores. BUY NOW: $2,595! Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic

stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy a stay in a Grand Canyon Sky Dome with a queen bed, large panoramic view window, A/C, a modern private bathroom with rain shower, and wifi; it’s an authentic glamping experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Grand Canyon Sky Domes provide a perfect base for exploring the Grand Canyon. Each guest will also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid

during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be

completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with

care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year. Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience.