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The Sweet Addiction

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The Boro Baking Bash Bid‑Off

Dolly Parton Autographed "Jolene" Gold Record item
Dolly Parton Autographed "Jolene" Gold Record item
Dolly Parton Autographed "Jolene" Gold Record item
Dolly Parton Autographed "Jolene" Gold Record
$1,200

Starting bid

Dolly Parton authenticated autographed "Jolene" Gold Record in a framed display. Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 hit "Jolene"was inspired by a real-life bank teller who was flirtatious with her husband Carl Dean, shortly after they married. The name came from a young fan with red hair whom Parton met at a concert, blending a personal experience with a memorable name.The iconic 1973 original was previously nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1975 and 1976, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Dolly Parton won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group in 2017 for a live version of "Jolene" with Pentatonix.

Bob Dylan Autographed Framed Gold Record item
Bob Dylan Autographed Framed Gold Record item
Bob Dylan Autographed Framed Gold Record item
Bob Dylan Autographed Framed Gold Record
$1,200

Starting bid

Bob Dylan authenticated autographed "Times They Are A- Changin'" Gold Record in a framed display. This was Bob Dylan's first album to feature only original compositions. and included classic concerning issues such as racism, poverty, and social change. The title track is one of Dylan's most famous and many feel that it captures the spirit of social and political upheaval that characterized the 1960s. It was recorded in 1963 as Dylan toured with Joan Baez and gained fame, and debuted in 1964. The climactic lines of the final verse: "The order is rapidly fadin'/ And the first one now/ Will later be last/ For the times they are a-changin'" have a Biblical ring, and many have connected them with lines in the Gospel of Mark, 10:31, "But many that are first shall be last, and the last first."

Paul McCartney "Abby Road" Autographed Gold Record item
Paul McCartney "Abby Road" Autographed Gold Record item
Paul McCartney "Abby Road" Autographed Gold Record item
Paul McCartney "Abby Road" Autographed Gold Record
$1,300

Starting bid

This is an authenticated autographed by Paul McCartney Gold Record of The Beatles "Abbey Road" in a nice framed display. The album was released in 1969 and topped the charts in the US and UK, selling over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums. In 1970 they released "Let It Be" which was the last album before The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul went on to become a hit solo artist. The Guinness World Records recognized McCartney as the "most honored composer and performer in music", with 60 gold records (43 with the Beatles, 17 with Wings) and, as a member of the Beatles, sales of over 100 million singles and 100 million albums, and as the "most successful song writer", he wrote jointly or solo 43 songs which sold one million or more records between 1962 and 1978. In 2009,Guinness World Records again recognized McCartney as the "most successful songwriter" having written or co-written 188 charted records in the United Kingdom, of which 91 reached the top 10 and 33 made it to number one.

Grand Canyon Glamping Experience item
Grand Canyon Glamping Experience item
Grand Canyon Glamping Experience item
Grand Canyon Glamping Experience
$2,395

Starting bid

This very unique "Glamping Experience" in the heart of the Grand Canyon includes 3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a

Sky Dome for (2)

Stargazing with Telescopes

Live Music

Nightly S’mores. BUY NOW: $2,595! Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic

stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy a stay in a Grand Canyon Sky Dome with a queen bed, large panoramic view window, A/C, a modern private bathroom with rain shower, and wifi; it’s an authentic glamping experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Grand Canyon Sky Domes provide a perfect base for exploring the Grand Canyon. Each guest will also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid

during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be

completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with

care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year. Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience.

Hilton Head America's Cup Sailing Experience item
Hilton Head America's Cup Sailing Experience item
Hilton Head America's Cup Sailing Experience item
Hilton Head America's Cup Sailing Experience
$1,650

Starting bid

The Hilton Head SC Sailing Experience includes:

2 Night Hotel Stay in a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or

similar for (2)

Afternoon Sail Adventure on an America's Cup

Sailboat for (2). BUY NOW: $1,850! The world-famous Stars & Stripes is proud to call Hilton Head Island home. This grand and celebrated sailboat is the historical America’s Cup winning vessel designed and skippered by the famous Captain Dennis Conner also known as “Mister America’s Cup.” Aboard Stars & Stripes you find seating on the deck of the vessel and while under full sail you are welcome to

move about the deck. If you are a very experienced sailor or new to the water you will always

remember your experience aboard Stars & Stripes, a true living piece of American history! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hilton Head Island is justifiably famous for its incredible beaches and its world-class golf courses. It is regularly voted one of the best vacation destinations in the world. TEREMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

New Orleans Cooking School Experience item
New Orleans Cooking School Experience item
New Orleans Cooking School Experience item
New Orleans Cooking School Experience
$1,550

Starting bid

This unique New Orleans Cooking School Experience includes:

2-Hour Cooking Demonstration with Full Meal, Recipes and Beverages for (2)

2 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt,

Marriott or similar for (2). BUY NOW: $1,750! Looking to add a little spice to your life? Look no further than the New Orleans Cooking School Experience! Louisianans are as proud of their food as they are their culture, and nothing makes that more apparent than the tradition of southern cuisine. Learn the refined art of Creole and Cajun cooking taught by various well-known local chefs whose specialties include southern

favorites such as Gumbo, Jambalaya and Pralines. New Orleans is a city with a rhythm, style and attitude all its own. It’s a city of festivals and

freewheeling fun. It’s a place where pirates and ghosts have free rein, where cemeteries are

above ground cities of the dead and Voodoo has its own royal queen. Here, Carnival stretches

for weeks, gumbo and crawfish recipes are family heirlooms and neighborhood pride is touted in all corners of the Big Easy. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Additional Blackout Dates: Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.

Tropical Tulum Riviera Maya Experience for 6 item
Tropical Tulum Riviera Maya Experience for 6 item
Tropical Tulum Riviera Maya Experience for 6 item
Tropical Tulum Riviera Maya Experience for 6
$3,195

Starting bid

This Tropical Paradise Riviera Mayan Experience for 6 in Tulum, Mexico includes:

Tulum, Mexico 5-Night Private Home Stay in a 3-Bedroom, 3-Bath Villa for (6)

Amenities Include: Private Pool, Roof Top Deck with Soaking Pool, Outdoor Shower, Housekeeper, Outdoor Grill, Alfresco Dining, and more! BUY NOW: $3,395. Escape to the tropical paradise of Tulum with a dazzling private residence hideaway nestled

between Mexico’s lush jungles and the shimmering Caribbean Sea. This three-bedroom villa,

located in the gated community of Tankah, offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Riviera

Maya’s alluring oceans and emerald nature preserves, creating an extraordinary backdrop for your dream vacation. Just 75 yards from pristine white sands and vibrant coral reefs of the Caribbean, the home boasts a modern, open design with spacious living areas and elegant bedrooms with private terraces. Relax on the expansive rooftop sundeck as you soak in the luxurious rooftop tub, unwind on sunbeds, and sip tropical cocktails while taking in the spectacular sunrises and fiery sunsets over the golden horizon. Lush landscape surrounds

your sparkling waterfall pool, perfect for cooling off amid the colorful wildlife and tropical flora. Venture to nearby crystal-clear cenotes and ancient Mayan ruins during your days of

adventurous explorations. Witness the enchanting nesting turtles from May to November and enjoy the lively local cuisine, spa treatments, and world-class golf courses just minutes away.

Discover this stunning sanctuary designed for serenity, adventure, and unforgettable

memories amidst the Riviera Maya’s vibrant natural beauty and endless tropical charm. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Private Residence:

The images provided are actual images of the Private Residences in our portfolio. On the rarest of occasions and in preparation for unforeseen circumstances beyond our

control, such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, Auction Packages is committed to delivering a Private Residence and experience of equal

value and quality.

KY Custom Bourbon Blend Louisville Experience item
KY Custom Bourbon Blend Louisville Experience item
KY Custom Bourbon Blend Louisville Experience item
KY Custom Bourbon Blend Louisville Experience
$2,295

Starting bid

This KY Bourbon Blend Experience includes:

Custom Bourbon Blend Experience at Barrels &

Billets for (2)

1 Bottle of Your Choice Bourbon Blend from Barrels &

Billets for (2)

Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 3-Night

Stay for (2). BUY NOW: $2495! Raise a glass to the rich history and spirited atmosphere of Louisville on a classic Kentucky

getaway to the best of bourbon country. Indulge in a Custom Bourbon Blend Experience at

Barrels & Billets for an intoxicating journey through the bold tapestry of Kentucky's bourbon culture. Delight in the robust aromas of oak and caramel as you craft your own unique bourbon blend, guided by expert distillers who’ll unveil the secrets of this storied craft. As you savor the smooth, complex flavors of a flight of buzzy local bourbons, indulge in a selection of delectable small bites expertly selected to elevate each sip. This interactive experience offers a

glimpse into the art of bourbon-making and sends you home with a bottle of your choice of

crafted blend.

After your bourbon adventure, explore the historic charm of Louisville, renowned for its lively arts scene and culinary delights. Stroll through the city’s neighborhoods and discover hidden gems, from cozy whiskey bars to chic restaurants serving savory Southern fare. Whether you’re

a bourbon aficionado or a curious newcomer, enjoy every moment of your stay as you soak in a bespoke Kentucky blend experience infused with the warmth of bourbon heritage. TERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.


The Custom Bourbon Blending Experience is available Thursday through Monday. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate in the blending and tastings. Blackout dates are the weeks of the Kentucky Derby, the Bourbon & Beyond festival, and the Preakness Stakes.

Nashville Music, Dinner & Hotel Experience item
Nashville Music, Dinner & Hotel Experience item
Nashville Music, Dinner & Hotel Experience item
Nashville Music, Dinner & Hotel Experience
$1,850

Starting bid

This Notes of Nashville Experience includes:

Admission to the Analog Music Venue for (2)

Dinner for (2) at a participating Nashville restaurant:

Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk

2 Night Stay at the Hutton Hotel for (2). BUY NOW: $2,050! Immerse yourself in the smooth sounds of Nashville’s unrivaled music scene with two

noteworthy nights of intimate live performances, sensational southern flavors, and vintage VIP venues along the storied streets of the city’s famed Music Row. Enjoy an eclectic array of entertainment from coveted concerts featuring renowned artists to exciting showcases of emerging stars with admission for two to the acclaimed Analog music venue. Located in the humming heart of downtown Nashville, this 300-person venue is famed for its luxuriously retro-southern lounge and vibrant nightlife. Unwind to captivating spoken word poetry, indulge in craft cocktails to the bumping beats of Tennessee's top DJs, or dance the night away to

electrifying live performances. Then make it dinner and a show as you sample the scintillating

flavors of the savory south with dinner for two at homegrown hotspots Hattie B’s, Henley, or

Husk Restaurant.

Let the silky serenity of Music City rock you to sleep with a stay at the radiant Hutton Hotel in the heart of downtown Nashville. Just steps from Music Row, the Hutton offers visitors the alluring rhythms of world-class accommodations with all the cozy comforts you’d expect from four-star southern hospitality. TEERMS: Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day as well the dates of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest.

Peyton Manning Autographed Football item
Peyton Manning Autographed Football item
Peyton Manning Autographed Football item
Peyton Manning Autographed Football
$800

Starting bid

This is an official NFL football signed by Quarterback Peyton Manning. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Manning is considered one of the greatest Quarterbacks in NFL history. He played 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and 4 seasons with the Denver Broncos. Manning played college football with the Tennessee Volunteers. He is a member of the Manning Football Dynasty, as son of NFL Quarterback Archie Manning, brother of NFL Quarterback Eli Manning and uncle of Texas Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning. For the Colts, he led them to 11 playoff appearances, eight division titles, three AFC Championships, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl XLI championship.  For the Broncos, he helped them clinch their division each season and reach two Super Bowls. Manning's career ended with a victory in Super Bowl 50, making him the first starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl for more than one franchise.



Shacklett's Photography Photo Restoration item
Shacklett's Photography Photo Restoration item
Shacklett's Photography Photo Restoration item
Shacklett's Photography Photo Restoration
$50

Starting bid

This is a $50 Gift Certificate for Shacklett's award-winning photo restoration services. Whether you have a damaged photo or old, faded photo, Shacklett's can bring it back to life as a wonderful moment of your family and history.

Shacklett's Photography VHS/Film to Digital item
Shacklett's Photography VHS/Film to Digital item
Shacklett's Photography VHS/Film to Digital item
Shacklett's Photography VHS/Film to Digital
$50

Starting bid

This is a $50 Gift Certificate for Shacklett's VHS or Film Conversion to Digital. Do you have old film clips or VHS tapes that you'd like to convert to digital? Film and VHS tapes can deteriorate over time. But digital is saved forever!

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